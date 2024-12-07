Sydie Peck wouldn't have been a household name to many Championship supporters before the season began, but the 20-year-old is quickly establishing himself as a future star.

Peck actually made his debut for the Blades last season in the Premier League against Brentford, but before this campaign had kicked off, that was the only first-team appearance he had to his name for Chris Wilder's side.

However, he's become a regular feature for Sheffield United this season, playing 16 times in all competitions, which has included eight starts in the Championship, not bad for a 20-year-old playing for one of the best sides in the division.

The midfielder took his chance in the first round of the EFL Cup against Wrexham, which forced his way into Wilder's plans at the beginning of the season, and it looks as if Peck is set for a big future in the game.

Sheffield United have struck gold with Sydie Peck's Arsenal transfer

While Peck has been in the Blades' academy for the last couple of seasons, coming through the ranks, he actually joined the club from Arsenal three years ago in the summer of 2021.

It was reported by The Star in 2021 following Peck's arrival that while he wasn't set to be in the first-team plans at that point, the youngster and his family were aware of the club's track-record of developing young players, as well as Slavisa Jokanovic's record of bringing through young players during his time as Fulham's boss.

While Jokanovic is long gone from Bramall Lane, Peck is undoubtedly glad that he chose to join Sheffield United three years ago, and he's certainly reaping the rewards now as a regular in the Championship.

Had Peck remained at Arsenal, it's likely that he'd be playing U21's football or on loan somewhere rather than playing regular first-team football, and perhaps he's thankful for the "certain circumstances that unfolded" which led to him leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's loss is certainly looking like Sheffield United's gain, and while Wilder wasn't involved in bringing the 20-year-old to the club three years ago, he's certainly thankful that they decided to, with Peck set for a big future in South Yorkshire.

Sydie Peck has been hugely impressive this season

As mentioned earlier, Peck's performance against Wrexham in the EFL Cup really put him in a position to make an impact this season, and Wilder will be relieved he didn't loan him out in the summer following interest from Rotherham United.

While Ollie Arblaster's ACL injury is a huge blow, Peck has proved a more than adequate replacement, and with games set to come thick and fast through December and the festive period, he can expect plenty more starts in the Championship.

Peck's boss, Wilder, is clearly a big fan of the youngster, who he joked thinks he should be playing for Real Madrid, and the fact he's being trusted to start big Championship games at such a young age suggests there's perhaps no reason why he can't play for a top European club one day.

Sydie Peck's 2024/25 Championship campaign - Fotmob Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots 8 Shots on target 2 Pass accuracy 82.8% Chances created 9 Dribble success 50.0% Tackles won 50.0% Duels won 51.2%

However, for now, Peck will be concentrating on getting more starts for the Blades under his belt, and he looks set for a big future at Bramall Lane.

His signing may have gone under the radar in the summer of 2021, but it's clear that Sheffield United struck gold, and Arsenal may just be watching on with regret.