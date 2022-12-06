Sheffield United hierarchy take action following failed takeover attempt

Sheffield United are taking legal action against American businessman Henry Mauriss over an unpaid deposit regarding his attempted takeover of the club earlier in the year, per the Sheffield Star.

Reports emerged in April that current Blades owner Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud had accepted an offer from Mauriss, which was believed to be worth £115 million.

The EFL underwent checks of the background of Mauriss and his finances, but talks ended up collapsing due to the Football League’s extensive checks.

It emerged that Mauriss, the owner of ClearTV Media in the States, was planning on using bonds rather than loans to finance the takeover of the South Yorkshire outfit, and because of this the EFL could not give him the ratification to become United’s new owner.

Further news has now come out that Mauriss will be taken to court after allegedly failing to pay a deposit worth £10 million after a share purchase agreement was previously signed by all relevant parties.

United World Holding – Al Saud’s group who own United and other clubs around the world – claim that the figure was never paid by Mauriss, so they will now look to recoup the money through legal channels.

The Verdict

Having failed in a takeover of Newcastle previously, it was always going to be a risk trusting Mauriss when he didn’t have the required finances to take control of the Magpies.

Whilst Sheffield United was always going to be a smaller deal, it would have still required extensive funds and in the end, it was determined that there was no suitable way the EFL could accept his proposal of a bond-driven takeover.

And as it stands right now, things look to be fine on and off the pitch for United, so there’s no real desperation for an ownership change right now anyway.

The failed takeover of Mauriss was perhaps a blessing in disguise, and with their eyes set on a return to the Premier League, Sheffield United can look forward to progressing under their current owners.