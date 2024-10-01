Sydie Peck has looked the real deal in his early career with the Blades, playing in the heart of Chris Wilder's midfield. Peck has starred in Sheffield United's recent fixtures.

Peck saw his first start in the Championship this season in the Blades' triumph over Derby County and has since gone onto start in the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth last Saturday. The former Arsenal academy midfielder has been impressing fans at Bramall Lane.

The 20-year-old got his chance after academy graduate Ollie Arblaster suffered an ankle injury a day before the encounter with Derby; Arblaster, of course, is another gem Sheffield United hold and has been highly impressive this season.

Peck has looked assured of himself at the level and once again provided a solid performance against Pompey, adding to his flourishing start v Derby.

Peck's statistics in the 2024/25 Championship season so far, as per FotMob Appearances 5 Pass accuracy % 81.4% Dribble success % 100% Tackles won 4/7 (57.1%) Duels won 15/25 (60%)

After making his Premier League debut with the Blades as a substitute in December versus Brentford, Peck hasn't looked back and has performed well in the minimal game time he's had.

Sheffield United have a serious gem, and have secured his future

Peck has emerged properly into Wilder's side after impressing in the Blades' 4-2 victory against Wrexham in the EFL Cup. He certainly caught the eye of not only the fans but the board.

He earned a new deal at Bramall Lane in August, just four days after his flawless performance versus Wrexham.

Jump to now, and Peck is continuing to impress. He's neat in possession and exactly what Wilder likes in his midfielders, proving to be intelligent with his decision-making at such a young age. With Arblaster's injury potentially stretching to the other side of the October international break, Peck's chances of staking a further claim for a starting berth will increase.

Peck believes he should be playing for Real Madrid

The youngster certainly has the element of self-belief and Wilder clearly agrees. Despite having 24-year-old Jamie Shackleton available, who signed from Leeds United in the summer, or the option to shift Gus Hamer centrally, he opted for Peck, which would've only increased his confidence.

Wilder spoke to the Yorkshire Post regarding Peck's showing for Sheffield United on his first start versus Derby. He loves his ambition, but knows he's still got plenty of work to do.

Wilder: "He's cool as a cucumber, that boy. Nothing fazes him.

"We prepared for Shacks (Shackleton) to come on for Sydie but he was pressing late on, he made some really good decisions on the ball, and we're delighted for him, he's a popular boy.

"He thinks he should be playing for Real Madrid and England. I'm not going to knock that out of him but he's got a bit to do before Carlo (Ancelotti) gives me the call.

"He's a good kid, competitive, he can play. He's a tough boy and part of a really good group."

The trend of youth is here to stay at the Blades

Wilder has shown his belief in not only Peck but loves integrating young players to gain experience.

Peck is one of many youngsters pulled from the Sheffield United academy so far this season and last. Stand-in skipper Arblaster is obviously the main man to have graduated, but he leads the line of Peck, Andre Brooks, Femi Seriki, Louie Marsh and others.

It's a trend that has been around for a while now and is only growing, and proving to be a recipe for success when looking at Arblaster and Peck.

The two certainly have the calibre to play alongside each other in years to come, complimenting each other's positions when they can play.

Peck is proving his ceiling is high, and with his own belief and Wilder's, there is no reason why the Blades' gem can't turn into a top talent.