Sheffield United are right in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder is looking to guide the Blades back to the top flight at the first attempt, having been relegated in the prior campaign.

This would be the 57-year-old’s second promotion with the Yorkshire outfit, having led them to a top two finish in the 2018/19 season as well.

Promotion to the Premier League would likely lead to a busy summer transfer window for the club in order to prepare for life back at that level.

Sheffield United transfer predictions

When asked for two summer transfer window predictions, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, suggested a greater emphasis on a data-driven recruitment approach.

He also expects Harry Souttar to join on a permanent basis, if promoted, but if the Blades remain in the Championship then he suspects key players will be sold.

“This is division dependent, really,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“So if I’m being optimistic and saying that we’re going to be in the Premier League, I would say my first prediction would be we sign Harry Souttar full-time. I think that’s a no-brainer.

“He came back and waved to the crowd just recently, and it’s rare for a loanee to do that, even if their loan has been cut short.

“I also think we will also delve into the data-driven market an awful lot more.

“I suppose that goes for both divisions. We dabbled in it a little bit in January, bringing in two new young signings.

Harry Souttar's defensive stats 2024/25 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.12 Interceptions 1.27 Blocks 0.97 Clearances 5.55 Aerials won 3.87

“So, I think that will drive a lot of our recruitment going forward, particularly if we’re in the Premier League.

“If we stay down, I think chances are we lose at least three of our star man.

“Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza and Gus Hamer, I think, will all leave the club.”

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table, two points clear of third-placed Burnley.

Huge summer ahead for Sheffield United

The new Sheffield United owners will embark on their first summer transfer window at the helm at Bramall Lane.

That makes this a huge period for them to make their stamp on the team, and show the supporters their commitment to the club.

Wilder will be hoping to recruit his side for the Premier League, but their place inside the top two isn’t strong enough for that to be guaranteed just yet.

A data-driven approach will be interesting, and could lead to some real left-field arrivals this summer, making it an exciting time for the fans.