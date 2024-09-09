Sheffield United defender Harry Souttar has fired a thinly-veiled swipe at Leicester City and Enzo Maresca following his summer loan exit from the King Power Stadium, explaining it is nice to be "treated like a proper football player" again.

The 25-year-old signed for Leicester from Stoke last January in a reported £15m move and made 15 Premier League appearances during the second-half of the 2022/23 season.

However, Souttar found himself in virtual exile in the Foxes' recent title-winning campaign under Maresca, who handed him just four league outings, as Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard proved to be all but indispensable.

Although Maresca elected to join Chelsea in the wake of Leicester's immediate top-flight return, Souttar was still deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Steve Cooper and eventually ended up agreeing a season-long loan deal with the Blades.

Sheffield United's Harry Souttar makes Leicester City, Enzo Maresca dig

The 31-cap Australia international has already equalled the number of appearances he made last term and revealed his gratitude to be back playing on a consistent basis.

He took time to make what only appears to be a subtle dig towards Leicester and Maresca too, suggesting that he was not "treated like a proper football player" with the Foxes last time out.

"It’s just really great to be playing, to feel like a player again," Souttar explained to The Star.

"And to get treated like a proper football player is really nice. I feel really good and feel fit. It helps massively on the pitch when you’re playing week in, week out."

Souttar marked his debut in the recent 4-2 League Cup victory over Wrexham by captaining the side, which he regards as an real privilege so early on into his time at Bramall Lane. "It was an absolute honour to get the armband in that game for such a massive club," he added.

"We know the expectations we’ve got this season, and I’m just trying to do my best.

"I’ve really enjoyed my first few weeks there. It’s been great. I’m thankful that they’ve come in for me, and given me somewhere to show what I can do.

Harry Souttar's stats for Leicester City Season Division Appearances 2022/23 Premier League 12 2023/24 Championship 4

"It’s a great club, they’re good people, and even though it’s kind of a new playing group, it’s one that’s going really well. Hopefully we’re going from strength to strength.

"Every time we pay together and train together, it’s just really enjoyable. Hopefully that continues this season. I know there was a lot said about me getting selected for the Socceroos when I wasn’t playing, but I felt that my performances for the national team warranted that."

Harry Souttar made the right call to leave Leicester City for Sheffield United

Souttar's decision to temporarily end his East Midlands nightmare already appears richly vindicated, having captained the side and levelled his appearance tally of 23/24.

At the age of 25, Souttar needs to be playing football week-in, week-out. At Championship level, he is more than capable of doing so to a high-quality standard, so his frustration at not being handed ample opportunity with Leicester is perfectly reasonable.

Stylistically, he was very much at odds with the elegant, ball-playing nature which Maresca demanded at the heart of his defence but he should slot in well with Chris Wilder. The Blades boss does not place as much of an emphasis on dictating play from back-to-front and also utilises set plays, and that may well see Souttar flourish once again in the second-tier.