Sheffield United loanee Harry Souttar has admitted that he would be open to staying at his current loan team for the long term.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the Australia international also revealed that his only focus is on the Blades at this stage, as he looks to guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 2023/24 campaign was a very tough season for the central defender. Signed by Leicester City from Stoke City in January 2023 and managing to get some top-tier minutes under his belt, he would have expected to have been fairly heavily involved again last season.

But Enzo Maresca, who arrived at the club during the summer of 2023, was reluctant to use the Australian last term, often finding himself behind the likes of Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Conor Coady in the pecking order.

And even with Maresca leaving for Chelsea following the Foxes' promotion back to the top flight, it seemed inevitable that Souttar would leave the King Power Stadium during the previous window, either permanently or on loan.

The Blades were the team that managed to win the race in the end - signing him on loan - and he was just one of many excellent signings for Chris Wilder's side during the summer transfer window.

Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic have formed an excellent partnership in central defence - and the former is playing much more regularly at Bramall Lane than he did in the East Midlands last season.

Harry Souttar's 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons compared (Correct figures as of November 15th, 2024) [All competitions] Season Team Appearances 2023/24 Leicester City 4 2024/25 Sheffield United 15

Now a crucial player at his current loan side, Souttar has managed to get his career back on track, though it remains to be seen how he fares in the longer term, with the player set to head back to Leicester at the end of the season.

Harry Souttar reveals stance on permanent Sheffield United switch

Souttar will feel much happier now he's been able to secure regular game time - and with this in mind - it's perhaps no surprise that he's open to extending his stay at Bramall Lane beyond the end of the 2024/25 season when his loan ends.

He told the Sheffield Star: "Absolutely. Absolutely. I'm here until the summer, that's a guarantee.

"So whatever happens after that is out of my hands a little bit but in terms of my feelings towards the club, it's given me a lot and the gaffer's put a lot of trust in me.

"And I want to repay him for that. My focus has just been on Sheffield United. I'm aware that I'm a loan player and that's my parent club but my focus and communication has all been on this club. What we're doing on and off the pitch."

All parties could benefit from Harry Souttar moving to Sheffield United permanently

Leicester could potentially make a fair amount of money if they sell Souttar, and considering he doesn't seem to be in the Foxes' plans, offloading the central defender could be a good option for them.

It could also allow them to spend more in future windows if they sell him.

The Blades would also benefit from retaining the Australian - because he's been a real asset at Bramall Lane and should only get better in the coming years.

Whether they can afford him remains to be seen, but signing him permanently would be ideal for them.

And the player probably needs a fresh start after such a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, so a move to South Yorkshire could be good for him.