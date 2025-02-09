It has been an outstanding season so far for Sheffield United in the Championship, and they look to be in a strong position to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League last season after just one year in the division with a dismal total of just 16 points, and they conceded 104 goals during the course of the campaign, which set a new top flight record.

After such a disastrous season, and with ownership uncertainty in the background, manager Chris Wilder looked to have an unenviable job on his hands to get the club ready for the Championship, but he has led his side into automatic promotion contention this term.

Harrison Burrows has been arguably Sheffield United's best signing this season

Wilder oversaw a huge rebuild of his squad in the summer following relegation, bringing in 10 new signings, and that helped his side to make a positive start to the season.

With the squad starting to become a little stretched due to injuries, it was clear that a takeover was needed in order to provide Wilder with funds for the January transfer window, and thankfully for the Blades, Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy completed their purchase of the club in December.

As well as handing Wilder a new long-term contract, the pair provided him with significant backing in the transfer market as seven new signings arrived at Bramall Lane during the winter window, including the £10 million addition of striker Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

While United have made plenty of statement signings this season, few have impressed more than defender Harrison Burrows, who joined the club in a deal reportedly worth a total of £6 million including add-ons in the summer after a stunning campaign for Peterborough United in League One last term.

Harrison Burrows' stats for Peterborough United last season (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 58 Goals 12 Assists 18

Not only has Burrows been part of one of the best defences in the Championship this season, but he has continued to be a dangerous attacking threat, chipping in with crucial goals against Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Swansea City and netting twice in the 2-0 victory over Norwich City last month.

As Burrows continues to star in South Yorkshire, we looked at where he ranks among the world's most valuable left-backs.

Harrison Burrows' valuation compared to the world's best left-backs

According to Transfermarkt, Burrows' current market value is €7 million (£5.8 million), which is not far off the fee Sheffield United paid to land his services in the summer.

That price tag makes him the Blades' joint-fifth highest valued player alongside goalkeeper Michael Cooper, with only Ben Brereton Diaz (€8 million), Vinicius Souza (€14 million), Gustavo Hamer (€15 million) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (€18 million) ranked above the pair.

Burrows is the 51st most valuable player in the Championship, while he is the 151st most valuable English player currently, and those high rankings will come as little surprise given his impressive form since his move to Bramall Lane.

Of course, as Burrows is playing in the second tier, his valuation will be significantly lower than many of the elite defenders, but he is still ranked as the 86th most valuable left-back in world football.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol is the world's most valuable left-back at (€75 million), followed by Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco (€60 million), Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes (€55 million) and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez (all €50 million).

Burrows has a long way to go before he can be considered at anywhere near the same level as those global stars, but his development in the past few years has been outstanding, and if he can help United win promotion to the Premier League this season, he will have a chance to showcase his talent in the top flight.