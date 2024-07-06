Highlights Sheffield United targets Max O'Leary, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Hardie, Devante Cole, and Jay Fulton for a successful 2024/25 Championship season.

The club needs to improve their defense and goal-scoring, with O'Leary and Lindsay addressing these issues.

Devante Cole and Jay Fulton would add depth and quality to the Blades' midfield and forward line.

Sheffield United will be looking to re-build next season following a dismal Premier League campaign last time out, but will also be keen to threaten the top two, or at least play-off spots, after recent top-flight stints.

As the Blades strive for a successful 2024/25 Championship season, FLW takes a look at five stars from around the EFL who the club must consider signing this summer, while Chris Wilder aims to bolster his squad.

Max O'Leary

Former Blades number one Wes Foderingham left Bramall Lane following the expiration of his contract, and has subsequently joined Premier League side West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Wilder and co are listening to transfer offers for fellow goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, according to the Sheffield Star, despite the fact that he only joined United back in February.

The departure of Grbic would leave the Blades in need of a new shotstopper, and Bristol City's Max O'Leary could be an ideal fit.

Luring the Ireland international away from Ashton Gate could prove to be a tough task, as he is a Robins academy graduate, but the South Yorkshire outfit have stronger promotion credentials than their West Country counterparts.

O'Leary is a high quality goalkeeper who made 139 saves in the Championship last term, maintaining a save percentage of 73.2% according to FotMob, while he also kept 13 cleansheets.

Liam Lindsay

The Blades boasted the worst defensive record in the Premier League last season, as they conceded a whopping 104 goals in 38 outings, and Wilder's side clearly need to improve in this department if they wish to launch a serious promotion challenge.

Signing Preston North End's Liam Lindsay would undoubtedly help Wilder address his team's defensive issues, as the 28-year-old is an absolute rock at the back for the Lancashire side.

In the Championship last campaign, Lindsay won 77.4% of tackles he attempted, while also winning 65.5% of duels and 73.8% of aerial duels, as per FotMob, proving his defensive solidity.

These strong statistics showcase his capabilities and demonstrate that the central defender could be a real asset for a promotion-chasing side such as the Blades.

Ryan Hardie

As well as having a poor defence, Wilder's side were also poor in front of goal last term, scoring just 35 goals in the Premier League, but the remedy for this issue could be provided by Ryan Hardie.

The Plymouth Argyle man has shown he has an eye for goal in the Football League, as he scored 13 goals in 44 League One appearances as the Pilgrims claimed the 2022/23 League One title, before going on to score 12 goals in 40 Championship outings the following campaign.

Ryan Hardie 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 40 Starts 33 Shots 97 Shots on targets 35 Expected goals (xG) 11.4 Goals 12 Assists 4

After hitting double figures for an Argyle side who avoided relegation on the final day of the season back in May, Hardie has proven himself as a Championship goalscorer despite playing for a struggling side.

If the Blades snapped him up, the 27-year-old would be able to show his class for a team in which he would be provided with strong service, and it should be within Wilder's interests to provide the striker with such an opportunity.

Devante Cole

With Cameron Archer set to make his Aston Villa return, as per the Sheffield Star, Stansfield is not the only addition to the forward line that the Blades should look to make.

Former Barnsley man Devante Cole could prove to be a low-risk, high-reward addition, after he left the Tykes as a free agent once his contract expired.

Over the last two seasons, Cole has shown his clinical instincts in front of goal in the third tier, scoring 15 League One goals in 2022/23 before scoring 18 league goals last term.

The 29-year-old clearly knows where the back of the net is, and could be able to emulate his League One form in the Championship should Wilder and co offer him such an opportunity.

Furthermore, having played for the Tykes, this would be an ideal move for Cole logistically, as he would not have to relocate in order to join the Blades.

Jay Fulton

Swansea City man Jay Fulton would add depth, quality and reliability to the Blades midfield, after he made 43 appearances for the Swans last campaign.

In 31 Championship appearances last season, the 31-year-old made 1,240 successful passes with a pass accuracy of 85.4%, creating 19 chances in the process, according to FotMob.

Fulton would be a like-for-like replacement for Oli Norwood, who departed the Blades earlier this summer after spending six years at Bramall Lane.