This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brazilian side Palmeiras are eyeing a potential loan move for Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza before the January transfer window closes.

According to ESPN in Brazil, the South American club are eyeing a deal that will bring the 25-year-old back to his native country for the rest of the campaign.

Palmeiras are preparing to compete in the inaugural version of the new Club World Cup, which takes place in the summer.

They are hoping to bring Souza in to improve their chances of competing for the trophy, although no negotiations have yet taken place on a deal.

Vini Souza - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 36 (29) 1 (0) 2024-25 20 0 As of January 24th

Vini Souza hands-off warning issued

When asked about the possibility of Souza being loaned out this month, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, suggested it’s simply not an option.

He believes that the Brazilian is too important to Chris Wilder’s side amid their push for promotion, so there’s no way this deal will be sanctioned.

“No doubt he will be interested in a move back to Brazil at some stage during his career,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“He has been immense for us this season.

“Not been available recently, we’ve really missed him, but he’s coming back to fitness, and he’s going to play a key role in our promotion push.

Related Burnley must look at Sheffield United transfer situation with envy Burnley will be envious of Sheffield United's recent attacking recruits amid their current goalscoring problems.

“There’s a very strong chance he’ll be playing in the Premier League next season, hopefully with Sheffield United.

“But there’s no way, no way he’s leaving Sheffield United this January, no chance.

“Too important to our plans, absolutely central to our plans.

“It would be a huge dent to our promotion prospects if he were to leave, and as I said I don’t think it’ll happen, to be honest.”

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table after 28 games played.

Souza is too important to be loaning out this January

Souza has been a very influential part of Wilder’s first team squad this season when available, so it’s hard to imagine him being loaned out anywhere.

The new version of the Club World Cup has yet to really establish itself as a prestigious tournament, so it’s also difficult to see Souza pushing to sign just to play there in the summer.

Given how important Souza will be to the team’s promotion push, this is a non-runner unless Palmeiras can come up with a strong financial incentive, which is quite unlikely at this stage.

Souza is also under contract until 2027, so Sheffield United are under no pressure to be worrying about his future for the time being.