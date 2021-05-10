Sheffield United handed transfer warning amid reported interest in Middlesbrough man

Keith Gillespie has urged Sheffield United to consider their pursuit of Ashley Fletcher, claiming that he doesn’t think that they need another striker.

The Middlesbrough man faces an uncertain future with his contract at the Riverside Stadium due to expire this summer.

Neil Warnock has already confirmed that the 25-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season, meaning that the chase is on for clubs to try and tempt the former Manchester United and West Ham man to their club.

An exclusive report from Football League World revealed that the Blades were considering a free transfer for Fletcher, but according to former Sheffield United man Keith Gillespie, a move for the striker shouldn’t be a priority.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Gillespie said: “I know he’s at Middlesbrough and hasn’t played too many minutes. Do Sheffield United as it stands need a striker in the Championship?

“They’ve got Brewster, McGoldrick, McBurnie, Billy Sharp is there still, Burke – it’s not really a position they need to be filling.

“But then again, it depends on how many strikers are going to stay at Sheffield United, if two of three were to move on then Fletcher would be an option.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Keith Gillespie’s verdict here.

Ashley Fletcher is a solid player at Championship level but Sheffield United already have a number of strong options in that position.

The Middlesbrough man may struggle to be a first team regular at Bramall Lane and so this is a move that he’d have to consider seriously.