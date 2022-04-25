Sheffield United handed significant player boost ahead of QPR clash

George Baldock is set to come back into contention for Sheffield United when they make the trip to London on Friday evening to take on Queens Park Rangers, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Baldock has not always been a first-choice at Bramall Lane this season, with the experienced right-back having to settle for a place on the bench mid-season due to the form of youngster Jayden Bogle.

A season-ending knee injury for Bogle though has allowed Baldock a route back into the starting 11, however he suffered another injury setback against Bristol City last week.

Sheffield United quiz: Does Bramall Lane have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. The Riverside (Middlesbrough) Bigger Smaller

The 29-year-old, who missed the entirety of March through injury, limped off in the last 10 minutes of Ashton Gate with a hamstring complaint, which meant that he was absent from the Blades squad that defeated Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday.

Baldock should be fit enough to return to the fold though when his side make a visit to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, although Heckingbottom has stressed that he won’t be guaranteed a place in the side due to the form of his stand-in Ben Osborn and the fact that they don’t want to place any unnecessary stress on Baldock himself.

“The scan just showed he’s got some damage but nothing we’re concerned about,” Heckingbottom said, per the Sheffield Star. It was good news from our point of view.

“But when you’ve got Ozzy who can step in and play as well as he did, it’s a no-brainer not to push and damage George further.” The Verdict Even though Baldock’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared, it doesn’t mean that he will return on Friday night. The Blades are desperate to be in the play-offs come the end of the season and they could do with all their best players being back for that. However with Baldock suffering from injury issues earlier in the season it probably wouldn’t be best to rush him back when Osborn is playing just fine, albeit in an unnatural position. It won’t be a shock therefore if Baldock is benched on United’s trip to the capital later this week.