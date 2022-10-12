Sheffield United handed major player boost ahead of Blackpool test

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzicis expected to return against Blackpool this weekend after missing the past three games through injury.

The Bosnian international joined the Blades in the summer and he has been a fantastic addition, immediately establishing himself as a key player in the team with a string of dominant performances at the back, whilst he has also chipped in with three goals.

Therefore, his absence has been felt recently, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side picking up just one point in the past three games without the defender.

In contrast, with Ahmedhodzic, they have collected 22 points from the eight games the former Malmo man has started, whilst he is yet to taste defeat in red and white.

Specific details about his injury weren’t shared at the time but Sky Sports have revealed that Ahmedhodzic is likely to return on Saturday as the Yorkshire outfit look to get back to winning ways.

Despite the mini-slump, Sheffield United remain top of the table in the Championship, although only goal difference keeps them above Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.

The verdict

This is great news for Sheffield United as you only need to see the points per game with Ahmedhodzic compared to without the defender to see his influence on the team.

He has been one of the signings of the season in the Championship and he brings so much quality and composure to the Blades.

So, this is a positive update and whilst Heckingbottom won’t take any risks, he will be delighted to have the key man back in the XI as they look to pick up three points against Blackpool.

