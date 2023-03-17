Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens is back in training after a couple of months out with injury.

Stevens last featured for Sheffield United in the FA Cup win over Millwall at the start of January, and has since been missing, having been a regular in the side in the weeks leading up to that clash.

Indeed, he is player with considerable experience and though the Blades have been going along fine without him available, it is still a boost when a player like him becomes available for selection once more.

He's obviously now got to build up fitness and match sharpness but he is back in training which is a positive for the Blades, as they look to get over the line in the promotion race in the Championship.

Indeed, as per reporter Andy Giddings, the second tier Blades have got Stevens back out on the grass and have no new injury concerns to deal with after the match with Sunderland:

The Verdict

The Blades have got great squad depth and so they have not missed Stevens too much with them still firmly in the promotion battle.

Even so, having his experience and quality for the final games of the campaign is still a considerable boost.