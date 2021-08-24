Sheffield United handed boost in transfer pursuit of midfielder

Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura has told Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic that he would be open to working with the Serb again, as reported by The Star.

Guedioura has emerged as a transfer target at Bramall Lane last week, and this latest update suggests that a move could be made.

The 35-year-old was invited to watch The Blades in action last weekend, during their 2-1 loss against Huddersfield Town, with a move seemingly edging closer.

Guedioura spent nine years in English football, before departing for Qatar in 2019, joining Al-Gharafa Sports Club, who finished last season in fourth place.

The midfielder worked with Jokanovic at Watford, with Guedioura spending three seasons at the Hertfordshire club.

The Algerian international, who helped The Hornets win promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the club, has featured 58 times for his national side, scoring twice in the process.

The verdict

Sheffield United’s midfield has not been firing like it was once was, and there is seemingly a need to address that before the window shuts next week.

Guedioura will bring experience and Championship know-how to The Blades, however, it is athleticism that the club are currently lacking in the middle of the park.

Losing out on Ronaldo Vieira is not ideal for The Blades, but that is the type of signing that they should be targeting again this time around.

There is no denying that Guedioura is a classy operator who will bring a sense of composure to the midfield, but it should be a deal they look to complete after recruiting someone more athletic.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Sheffield United won or lost more against Sheffield Wednesday? Won Lost