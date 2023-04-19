Sheffield United are the side most interested in a summer deal for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker amid links to Aston Villa and the 32-year-old is open to returning to Bramall Lane, according to 90min.

Walker has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad in recent weeks - with Pep Guardiola preferring the likes of Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, and John Stones in the inverted right-back role.

Could Kyle Walker leave Man City this summer?

The England international's contract at City runs until the summer of 2024 and, according to 90min, the Manchester club are happy for him to see out that deal.

It is thought that the 2021/22 Premier League champions are not actively planning to offload Walker this summer.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United to battle for Kyle Walker?

Football Insider reported earlier this week that Villa were keen on a move for the 32-year-old as Unai Emery wants to strengthen his options at right-back.

However, 90min have now claimed that the Blades are the club most interested in signing Walker and would love to bring the Bramall Lane academy product back to South Yorkshire if they're promoted to the Premier League.

The report claims that the defender would be open to heading back to United - something the player himself hinted at when he was on the BBC coverage of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United summer transfer plans

Any move for Walker would be reliant on promotion being confirmed and the Blades moved one step closer with their win against Bristol City last night .

With games in hand and a solid lead over the chasing sides, it does now seem only a matter of time before their return to the top flight is confirmed.

Paul Heckingbottom has credited the club's early business in the transfer window last summer as a key factor in their success in 2022/23 and you'd imagine he'd be keen for them to move quickly again in the upcoming window.

Villa's reported interest is an obstacle - particularly if they manage to qualify for European football under Emery this term - but the fact Walker is open to a move back to the Blades is a significant boost to their hopes of a deal.

It would be a fantastic signing if they could get it done as the 32-year-old remains a top player and is Gareth Southgate's first choice England right-back.