Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Chris Basham has trained ahead of this weekend's FA Cup showdown with Manchester City and is set to be available for selection.

Basham has missed the last two league games due to an issue with his back.

The defender was in contention to feature against Bristol City earlier this week but was instead given more time to build up his fitness.

With there being uncertainty concerning Anel Ahmedhodzic's participation on Saturday, Basham could be given the nod to start in this fixture.

Ahmedhodzic's partner has yet to give birth to their first child and thus there is a possibility that he could miss the Blades' trip to Wembley Stadium.

United set up a showdown with City by securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Tommy Doyle scored a last-gasp winner for the Blades at Bramall Lane against their Championship opponents.

Doyle, and fellow midfielder James McAtee, will be forced to watch on from the sidelines this weekend as FA Cup rules prevent teams from fielding loan players against their parent-clubs.

Doyle and McAtee both joined the Blades on loan from City during the previous summer transfer window.

What has Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said about Chris Basham?

Ahead of the club's showdown with the reigning Premier League champions, Heckingbottom has shared a fitness update on Basham.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the defender, Heckingbottom said: "Trained today.

"Declared himself fit for the game in midweek and probably would have started him had Anel been pulled away, but I felt it was best once we knew we had the bodies that we rested him for a few more days."

How big of a boost is Basham's availability for this fixture?

Given the uncertainty surrounding Ahmedhodzic, the news that Basham will be okay to feature against City is a significant boost for the Blades.

Having made 380 appearances for United during his career, the defender knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods and thus will be confident in his ability to produce an assured display on Saturday if he is given the nod to feature.

The Blades will need all of their players to step up to the mark in this fixture in order to have a chance of causing an upset as City have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

By showcasing his defensive prowess against Pep Guardiola's side, Basham could retain a spot in the starting eleven for their Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion which is set to take place on Wednesday.