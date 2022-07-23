Sheffield United hand trial to full-back after departure from Premier League club

Sheffield United have taken ex-Crystal Palace full-back Sean Robertson on trial as manager Paul Heckingbottom runs the rule over the defender, Yorkshire Live has reported.

The 21-year-old was included on the teamsheet for Friday’s friendly with Burton Albion. The right wing-back has been given the chance to impress by manager Heckingbottom, who needs cover due to Jayden Bogle’s injury.

Bogle is expected to miss a large chunk of the opening part of the season as he recovers from knee surgery that ruled him out for a minimum of six months last season.

Robertson reportedly acquitted himself well in the friendly win over Burton which will be a sign of positive news for the Blades.

With just Baldock as his only option on the right-hand side, the Blades will need someone to as a back-up with Robertson potentially being an option. The youngster was previously wanted by Chelsea according to YorkshireLive.

However, he is now looking for a new club after leaving Selhurst Park last month. He did not feature at senior level for the Eagles in a competitive fixture and played twice in their under 21 side that featured in the Football League Trophy last season.

The Verdict

It would be a shrewd move should Robertson impress at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United’s squad is in a healthy position with plenty of depth throughout apart from at right wing-back. Should Robertson impress, they can bring in a youngster with plenty of pedigree having come through at Palace.

His quality is shown by the links with Chelsea and their famed academy and that will certainly play a part in Heckingbottom’s thinking as he looks to put his squad together ahead of the season opener next weekend.