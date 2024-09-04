This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There will have been plenty of worries among the Sheffield United fanbase over the summer, with the Blades almost looking resigned to losing a number of key personnel before their return to the Championship.

As it turned out, the Yorkshire outfit still have plenty of their top stars at their disposal for the season ahead, which will have left those at Bramall Lane feeling much more confident about the season ahead than first feared.

With the likes of Vini Souza, Gus Hamer and Ollie Arblaster all staying put, the future looks bright in the red half of the Steel City, as Chris Wilder looks to orchestrate an immediate return to the top flight for his side.

With a number of key names still on the books, we caught up with Football League World’s resident Blades fan Jimmy - who runs the YouTube channel Blades Ramble - on his key takeaways from the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United retain key players despite plenty of interest

With relegation confirmed from the Premier League, a two-point deduction and financial obstacles to overcome, it looked as if Sheffield United were in for a summer of upheaval as they returned to the Football League.

With a number of top performers linked with moves away, the Blades almost looked resigned to ripping up the scrapbook and starting again during the off-season, but that hasn’t been the case.

Related Sheffield United: Chris Wilder development emerges amid takeover plans Chris Wilder looks set for a new contract at Bramall Lane, with the planned takeover group impressed by the manager's recent stewardship.

While Anel Ahmedhodzic was being courted by the likes of Ipswich Town and Wolves, and Souza by Fulham, neither ended up leaving before the transfer window slammed shut on August 30th, leaving the Blades fans over the moon with his side’s transfer negotiations.

He said: “Undoubtedly, the best bit of business we have done this season is keeping our core players.

“I think all United fans were resigned to losing either Anel Ahmedhodzic or Vini Souza - if not both - because we were all aware that we needed to make some money this summer, as there was a deficit to cover.

Sheffield United summer departures (Transfermarkt) Player New Club Cameron Archer Aston Villa William Osula Newcastle United Auston Trusty Celtic Jayden Bogle Leeds United Bénie Traoré FC Basel Oli McBurnie UD Las Palmas George Baldock Panathinaikos Max Lowe Sheffield Wednesday Oliver Norwood Stockport County Ben Osborn Derby County Daniel Jebbison AFC Bournemouth Wes Foderingham West Ham United Anis Slimane Norwich City Sam Curtis Peterborough United John Egan No Club Chris Basham No Club Jordan Amissah No Club

“So we expected to lose one of those two, and we didn’t, which is great.”

Gus Hamer, Ollie Arblaster rejections are Sheffield United statement of intent

The aforementioned pair weren’t the only two players who were attracting interest over the summer, with Gus Hamer and Ollie Arblaster also being linked with late moves away from Bramall Lane.

Championship rivals Leeds United were said to have tabled a late £13 million bid for former Coventry City man Hamer, while all manner of Premier League sides were interested in academy graduate Arblaster.

Having signed a new contract with the club in February, Arblaster’s commitment to the cause has never been in doubt, and with two goals in the first four league matches of the season, that loyalty is already proving to be great news for the Blades.

He may only be 20-years-old, but the midfielder looks destined for a career at the top level, although Jimmy wants his side to keep hold of him for as long as possible, with his talents likely to be the difference in the season ahead.

He continued: “For the future of the football club, keeping Gus Hamer, there was a lot of speculation that he would be leaving the football club, particularly in the last week.

“I tried my best not to get to concerned by that, as I didn’t think it would happen, but he is such a good player that you can’t help but worry a little bit.

“But Ollie Arblaster is the future of this football club, well that’s what we all hope anyway if we can keep hold of him.

“This lad will play for England, he signed a new contract, he’s a Blade through and through; from ball boy to captain, he is everything we want in a Sheffield United player.

“He makes us tick completely, so keeping hold of that core of high-quality players was undoubtedly the best bit of business we did this summer.”