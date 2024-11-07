Sheffield United have set about making their return to the Premier League excellently, and are in a fantastic position as we head towards the winter stage of the season.

Although they picked up their first two defeats of the campaign against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, consecutive victories have seen Chris Wilder's side head back towards the top two of the Championship.

The Blades have been brilliant in defence, and their midfielders have created an incredibly solid wall that connects their attacking players to those at the back.

However, with the January transfer window coming up, some of Sheffield United's best players could be targeted by those in the Premier League abroad.

Using Football Transfers' Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) feature, Football League World has taken a look at the potential value of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza. SciSports works alongside the website to work out the market value of over 240,000 players in more than 250 leagues across the world.

It utilises a machine learning model based off over 600,000 transfers that have happened in the past, working out any noticeable patterns to come to an estimated figure.

Ahmedhodzic is estimated to have the highest value compared to Hamer and Souza

Ahmedhodzic and Hamer could be the subject of interest once again in January, as they were throughout August, with both Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers targeting the defender, according to Football Insider.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United rejected multiple bids, including one for £13m, from fellow Championship side Leeds United for Hamer, and both have been key to their team's early success in 2024/25.

However, Football Transfers does have the 27-year-old valued at less than what the Whites bid. According to the website, Hamer's ETV is €8.4m (£6.99m), nearly half of what was offered in the summer.

In comparison, Ahmedhodzic's ETV is €8.6m (£7.16m). This is the highest a Sheffield United player is valued by Football Transfers, with Vini Souza's approximated fee €7.2m (£5.99m), nearly a million pounds less than Hamer's.

Sheffield United Player Valuations (Football Transfers)* Stat Anel Ahmedhodzic Gustavo Hamer Vini Souza Value (€) €8.6m €8.4m €7.2m Value (£) £7.16m £6.99m £5.99m Contract Expiry 30/06/2026 30/06/2027 30/06/2027 *Stats correct as of 06/11/2024

Sheffield United can not let go of the trio in January

The coming months are vital to Sheffield United's Premier League ambitions, and although it does seem quite early to say that they will be season-defining, a poor run of form could see them drop away from Sunderland and Leeds at the top of the division.

Therefore, it is crucial that the Blades hold on to these three talents, especially if they are not offered the correct prices for them.

Ahmedhodzic has been a rock at the back for the Yorkshire club, and there have not been many better centre-backs in the Championship this season. It can also be said that, while Hamer has struggled for minutes in recent weeks, he possesses the quality to create magic moments at Bramall Lane that not many others can.

He can single-handedly win games on his own, and he will enter another purple patch once again. Souza is very similar to Ahmedhodzic, with the Brazilian a crucial part of the Blades' midfield. Without him, there is a huge hole in front of the defence, and his ability to break up play and get his side on the front foot after huge amounts of pressure will be vital in big clashes against promotion rivals.