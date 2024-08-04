Highlights Sheffield United duo Gus Hamer and Rhian Brewster were seen watching Leeds United's win over Valencia on Saturday.

They were there to watch former teammate Jayden Bogle who recently joined the Whites.

Leeds and Sheffield United will both be aiming to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

An image of the duo at Elland Road was shared on social media, and it naturally got people talking with the transfer window currently open.

However, reporter Beren Cross revealed that it was simply a case of the pair catching up with former teammate Bogle after his move to Whites, as he revealed they are close friends with the right-back.

Jayden Bogle enjoys positive start with Leeds United

Bogle’s move to Leeds hasn’t exactly endeared him to the Bramall Lane faithful, but the Blades were left in a difficult position as the defender had entered the final 12 months of his contract with Sheffield United.

That allowed Leeds to capitalise, and they spent around £5m to bring the player in, with the move looking like a shrewd bit of business.

With Archie Gray having left for Spurs, it’s an area of the pitch that Daniel Farke needed to address, and in Bogle they have picked up a proven performer at this level.

As well as that, his attacking instincts from full-back should suit the style of play that the German encourages with Leeds.

Jayden Bogle Championship career stats, per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 22/23 Sheffield United 20 2 1 21/22 Sheffield United 18 3 1 19/20 Derby County 37 1 5 18/19 Derby County 43 2 9

And, whilst it’s only pre-season, the early signs are positive, as Bogle has played his part in the side producing some good performances ahead of the weekend opener against Portsmouth.

Gustavo Hamer and Rhian Brewster have a big role to play for Sheffield United

With the Blades playing their final pre-season friendly against Huddersfield on Friday night, Hamer and Brewster were given time off.

But, the idea of losing the pair, particularly Hamer, is not one that Chris Wilder would want to entertain.

The focus ahead of the transfer deadline has to be about bringing players in, as whilst Sheffield United have a good XI on paper, the lack of depth is a real worry.

Hamer is someone who has flourished at this level in the past with Coventry, so you would expect him to be an integral part of the side this season.

Meanwhile, Brewster has had a difficult time of things over the past few years, with injuries restricting the impact he could make. So, he will be desperate to stay fit, get a run of games, and then to rediscover the goalscoring form that had made him such an exciting prospect earlier in his career.

Leeds United and Sheffield United could be promotion rivals once again

Leeds and Sheffield United do have a rivalry, even if it’s not the biggest one for either club.

But, there have been some memorable clashes over the years, particularly in the Championship in the past when they were both competing for promotion.

That could happen again this season, as they will be expected to be in the mix come May as they seek a return to the Premier League.

The first meeting between the two is at Elland Road on October 18.