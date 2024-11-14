After Ollie Arblaster was forced off injured during Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby, uncertainty has brewed concerning who will fill the void left by the midfielder. However, Chris Wilder does not need to look far, as the answer is already within his ranks.

Regularly a central-midfielder, Gustavo Hamer has been deployed off both wings by Wilder this season, but his original, and arguably best, position was that of a central player capable of locking down the middle of the park and opening up play. Although it will be tough to firmly compensate for Arblaster's quality off the ball, the Dutch midfielder is a worthy stand-in owing to his technical attributes.

Gustavo Hamer is usually a midfielder

Although operating in a different role to usual this campaign, Hamer's bread and butter has always been the No.8 position. As per Transfermarkt, he featured in a central role 30 times during Sheffield United's most recent Premier League campaign, only making appearances on the wing on four occasions. Prior to that, he was seen as the Championship's best central-midfielder at Coventry City.

Although his transition to a wide playmaker has been very successful, Hamer would be well-equipped to move back into his favoured role and partner in-form Brazilian Vinicius Souza.

Souza is a defensively-minded player, evidenced by him having no goal contributions from midfield in the Championship. He would be the perfect partner for the attacking-minded Hamer. A fire and ice combination would suitably eradicate any doubt over replacing Arblaster during his absence.

Gustavo Hamer has been in excellent form for Sheffield United

Despite being shifted into an unfamiliar position by Wilder, Hamer has taken to the wide role exquisitely at Sheffield United. Chipping in with four goals and one assist, Hamer's passing and shooting have been notable attributes that have set him apart from players in a similar position. It was his second-assist (the pass before the assist) that teed up Sunday's winner v the Owls.

Gustavo Hamer stats 24/25 - as per FBRef Shots on target % 35.1% Shots/90 3.44 Shots on target/90 1.21 Key passes 13 Shot-creating actions/90 3.72 Big chances created 3

As the statistics demonstrate, Hamer is very adept at generating shooting opportunities, taking over three shots per game himself. In a Sheffield United side that have played defensively-minded football at times this season, this is very impressive. The quality of Hamer's shooting is also notable. 35% of his shots are on target, which forces goalkeepers into action.

Gustavo Hamer does not possess the best defensive capabilities

However, playing the No.8 role does not concern solely a player's attacking attributes. The Dutchman's defensive capabilities potentially leave a little to be desired.

Hamer is evidently not the most robust player, and so may need to improve in this area if he is to maintain the low-conceding nature of Wilder's setup. This is the area which may cause the team's most issues if Hamer is to be returned to his midfield role, although it's worth noting the above numbers stem from a wider role, where his defensive responsibilities are lessened. Had he been in a No.8 role all year, the numbers would be higher.

Souza will have to be on top form to compensate for some of the playmaker's frailties, although Hamer has it in him to get through the dirty work in the middle of the pitch, even if his numbers from wider this season leave a bit to be desired. Despite previous criticism of his performances, Souza has proven his worth this season and has developed into a true fan favourite, nailing down the No.6 role.

A partnership of two of the club's most popular players in midfield is sure to cause fireworks for the Blades. Wilder's main hope will be that Arblaster's absence is not long-term, but if it is, he will hope it isn't too noticeable. A shift in role for Hamer could be the perfect tonic for that.