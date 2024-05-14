Highlights Sheffield United should retain Gus Hamer despite relegation to ensure Championship success in the upcoming season.

Hamer's skill set as a proven attacking threat in the Championship is invaluable to the Blades moving forward.

Selling Hamer could provide financial relief, but the risk of losing a key player with proven performance in the league is significant.

The EFL will welcome back Sheffield United with open arms over the summer, after the Blades’ Premier League relegation was confirmed last month.

Chris Wilder’s side have struggled to rediscover the sort of form that got them out of the second tier in the previous campaign, with the step-up proving too much for them this time around.

As expected, there has already been talk of a number of players leaving the Steel City when the season comes to an end, with a summer of rebuilding on the cards for the 22/23 Championship runners-up.

One surprising departure rumour is that of Gus Hamer, with reports circulating that the red side of Sheffield would be willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian during the off-season.

Gus Hamer has Championship pedigree that must be utilised by Sheffield United next season

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Blades are prepared to listen to offers of £15 million for the playmaker this summer, in the hope of recouping the money paid for the 26-year-old a year ago.

The creative midfielder had garnered quite the reputation for himself in the Football League before making the move to the big time, with his performances for Coventry City earning himself a glowing reputation as a second tier silk merchant.

20 goal involvements last season for Mark Robins’ side alongside the deadly Viktor Gyokeres helped the Sky Blues reach the playoff final, and earned himself a big move after promotion was missed out on at Wembley.

That sort of pedigree at Championship level is not the sort of thing to be overlooked, and it would be foolish for Wilder to get rid of one of the side’s most potent attacking threats ahead of a campaign in which they must be aiming for an immediate Premier League return.

Four goals and six assists in a miserable season for the Blades has given his side a bit of respite when possible, and with more chance to express himself in the division below those numbers are only likely to improve in the next campaign.

Although we are talking about an eight-figure fee for the deadly dynamo, the skillset that Hamer can offer is so potent at Championship level that selling him seems like a foolish move on United’s part.

Whether it be finding the net from range or picking the perfect pass for a teammate, the former Feyenoord man has exactly what it takes to unlock even the most stringent of EFL defences, and that needs to be utilised at every opportunity in the following campaign.

Gustavo Hamer's Premier League stats 2023/24 Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.09 Shots 1.50 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.17 npxG + xAG 0.26 Shot-creating actions 3.64 As Of May 13, 2024, Source: Fbref.com

With the likes of Oli McBurnie, Cameron Archer and Daniel Jebbison up top, the Blades need a player of Hamer’s ilk to knit everything together from an attacking standpoint, and a player of his quality is worth their weight in gold over the course of a Championship campaign.

Gustavo Hamer Sheffield United contract information

Hamer signed a four-year deal when making the move to Bramall Lane last summer, meaning he is currently tied down to the club until the summer of 2027.

With 35 appearances in the Premier League this season, the no.8 has proved his indispensable nature to the club of late, and you can only imagine the sale of the star would be a move to balance the books.

The issue of finances in football have been widespread recently, with Championship winners Leicester City currently under a transfer embargo due to money-based irregularities, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been docked points in this season’s Premier League.

Selling Hamer would undoubtedly give the Blades some money in the bank to help swell the coffers, but to give away a Championship cheat code could come back to haunt the Yorkshire side in months to come.

Unless an offer comes in that is truly too good to refuse, United should be biding their time before rushing to sell their top brass; we’ve seen Hamer rip the league to shreds one time before, and there’s no reason he couldn’t do it again next time around.