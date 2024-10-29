This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Anel Ahmedhodzic is entering into the final 18 months of his current Sheffield United contract.

The defender has been a key figure for Chris Wilder’s side so far this season, but speculation could mount over his future unless a new deal is signed soon.

It was reported by Football Insider during the summer that Ipswich Town were in talks to sign the centre-back, but no move ended up materialising.

This Premier League interest could resurface in January, particularly considering his consistent performances in the Championship for the Blades.

Sheffield United’s uncertain ownership situation could also be taken advantage of by other clubs, and Ahemdhodzic could become a prime transfer target by 2025.

Ahmedhodzic minimum asking price set

When asked what minimum fee the club should set for Ahmedhodzic, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, of Blades Ramble, suggested at least £20 million.

He believes selling Ahmedhodzic would require a replacement to be signed as well, highlighting a lack of depth in that area if he were to go.

“Minimum bid for Anel? I think, at this stage, you’ve got to look at how important he is for us, and that’s very important,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“Every player at every club, barring the top six, will have a price and that’s definitely no different for Sheffield United.

“If we get a strong offer for any of our top players, then we’ll have to consider it.

“I would like to think that we wouldn’t take anything less than £20m for Anel, just because of what he gives us.

“I think if he were to leave, it leaves us with Jack Robinson and Harry Souttar.

“Some will think Robinson is a credible deputy, I’m not convinced in all honesty.

“Not only that, but after that you have no depth, no depth underneath them, so we’ll need a replacement as well.

“Is it really worth cashing in on one of your best players in Anel Ahmedhodzic if we’re going to push to try and get back into the Premier League?

“It’s a tough decision, he’s only got 18 months on his contract left come January, so big decision for the club if an offer is in fact made.”

Ahmedhodzic’s importance to Sheffield United

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 34 (32) 6 (2) 2023-24 31 (29) 2 (0) 2024-25 11 0 (1) As of October 28th

Ahmedhodzic has started 11 of Sheffield United’s 12 opening league fixtures so far this season (all stats from Fbref).

The 25-year-old has made a total of 76 league appearances for the Yorkshire outfit since joining the club in the summer of 2022, and was a crucial part of their promotion to the Premier League in his debut campaign under Paul Heckingbottom.

He even bagged six goals for the Blades as they finished second in the Championship in 2023.

Sheffield United will have their sights set on another promotion run to the top flight this year, with the fourth currently second in the table.

Ahmedhodzic is worth at least £20 million

When looking at both how important Ahmedhodzic is to Sheffield United, and the money some players in the Championship have been sold for lately, £20 million is a reasonable asking price.

Coventry City were even able to secure a similar fee for Viktor Gyokeres going into the final 12 months of his deal at the club.

Ahmedhodzic is a standout player in this division, and has Premier League experience on his CV, so should carry a valuable asking price.

Sheffield United will want to solve the ownership situation before the January window to try and secure their ability to negotiate such a fee for the defender, if concrete interest arrives.