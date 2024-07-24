Highlights United's poor Premier League season puts Hamer's future in doubt.

Hamer's interest in moving away is fueled by Premier League aspirations.

O'Hare's arrival at United could be key in convincing Hamer to stay longer.

The future of Sheffield United's star performer at Bramall Lane looked in doubt, but one summer acquisition will likely give the Blades the best chance of holding him for next season.

Gus Hamer signed for United last summer from Coventry City, for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million, but a tough Premier League campaign for the Yorkshire club left many questioning whether the midfielder would enter a second season.

The 27-year-old adjusted well to life in the top division and a relegation clause in the Brazil-born Dutch midfielder's contract has piqued the interest of a number of clubs in England and abroad, according to TEAMtalk.

It appears there is interest from abroad as well, with reports in Turkey claiming that Galatasaray are keen.

The Blades' capture of Hamer's former Coventry teammate Callum O'Hare from Coventry could go some way to persuading the Dutchman to stay, but whether that proves to be enough remains to be seen.

Difficult Premier League campaign leaves Hamer in doubt

That Hamer's United future is in doubt is due entirely to the club's dire showings in the top tier last season. A season total of 16 points puts them comfortably among the worst-performing Premier League sides in history. The Blades knew they were down well before the 2023/24 season drew to a close.

Hamer's Premier League season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 34 (2) Goals 4 Assists 6 Tackles per 90 1.1 Interceptions per 90 0.8 Key passes per 90 1.9 Pass success rate 73.5%

Hamer joined from Coventry to test himself at the highest possible level. With four goals and five assists in 36 Premier League appearances as part of that side, he passed the test on an individual level, but the same cannot be said of the team.

Reports suggest that the midfielder is open to moving away from United this summer, in order to test himself once again at the highest level. He has proven he is capable in the top tier, so will feel that's where he now belongs.

O'Hare capture could prove to be a last-minute rescue

Seeing Hamer go would be a shame for the club, but a greater regret is that he would be leaving at the same time as O'Hare arrives, robbing Blades fans of the same link-up that Coventry supporters were able to enjoy at the CBS Arena.

The pair both joined Coventry in July 2020 and combined incredibly well in the Sky Blues' midfield unit in the years before Hamer's departure.

That on-pitch bond continued just as strongly off the pitch, with the duo close friends from their time at the CBS.

Footage released by the Blades showed just how excited they were to be reunited when O'Hare followed the same path.

Such is that bond, by signing O'Hare, Sheffield United look to have put themselves in the best position to retain Hamer.

That a close friend has joined the team, who will no doubt do his own work in convincing Hamer to stay, is one factor. But, more than that friendship, landing O'Hare shows the ambition of United.

He is thought to have attracted Premier League interest earlier this year from the likes of Fulham and Everton, but the club still managed to pull off the deal despite relegation. It shows the Blades are serious about regaining top-flight status and have clearly been able to convince O'Hare of that too.

Promotion will be crucial if Hamer is to stay long-term

United will hope that their show of ambition and some ad-hoc negotiation shifts from new man O'Hare is enough for Hamer to opt to spend another year at Bramall Lane.

His Blades fate may already be sealed but if he does stay, a failure to bounce back at the first time of asking would surely be the final nail in the coffin of his time with the Yorkshire club.

There is no doubt that Hamer is a Premier League-level player; him staying would likely only be out of service to United and potentially thanks to the persuasion of O'Hare, he doesn't have endless years to wait to get back there with the club.

It's a tough sell for the Blades, which looked all but impossible before O'Hare's arrival. In recruiting a close friend and an elite player, Hamer will instantly feel more at home and confident in the club's short-term ambition. It may not have sealed the deal just yet, but United can rest assured they've put themselves in the best possible position to keep him.