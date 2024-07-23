Highlights Oli McBurnie is set to join Las Palmas on a free transfer, ending Sheffield United's chances of keeping him.

Oli McBurnie is set to join Las Palmas on a free transfer, ending Sheffield United’s hopes of the striker agreeing a new deal at Bramall Lane.

The Scotland international was among a host of players out of contract with the Blades this summer, but he had remained in talks with the club over potentially staying, with reports on Monday claiming that they had offered fresh terms to the player.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that McBurnie is now poised to join La Liga outfit Las Palmas as he takes the next step in his career, in a deal that will come as a surprise to many.

“Excl: Scottish striker Oli McBurnie, set to join Las Palmas as a free agent after leaving Sheffield Utd as verbal agreement is done. Medical booked on Friday.”

Sheffield United will miss Oli McBurnie

It’s fair to say that McBurnie has divided opinion during his time in Sheffield over the years, but he could’ve been an important figure under Wilder in the Championship.

The Blades boss, who brought him to the club initially, rates the target man highly, and he has proven himself to be a good player in the second tier in the past.

So, there’s no denying that this is a blow, even if the signing of Kieffer Moore does mean that Sheffield United have a striker who can be the focal point.

Nevertheless, they need more depth and options up top, and there would’ve been hope that McBurnie would agree to an extension.

Oli McBurnie's Sheffield United League Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Year League Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Premier League 36 6 - 2020/21 Premier League 23 1 - 2021/22 Championship 28 - 2 2022/23 Championship 38 13 2 2023/24 Premier League 21 6 3

But, this is the risk you run when you let a contract run down, and McBurnie was in a position where he could decide his next move, and he clearly feels that moving to Spain is the right decision at this point in his career.

Oli McBurnie preparing for a new challenge

From the perspective of the ex-Swansea City man, you can see why he has made the call to move to Las Palmas, as it will provide him with an exciting opportunity.

Firstly, they are a top-flight side, so it will give McBurnie the chance to come up against some of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as enjoying a new culture and different footballing style.

As well as that, Las Palmas are a side that struggled for goals, as they managed just 33 in 38 games last season, so McBurnie will feel that he can contribute and force his way into the XI as he looks to make his mark in La Liga.

Sheffield United’s summer plans

For Sheffield United, it now needs to be the case that they just move on to the next one as they try to build Wilder’s squad.

As mentioned, the squad is nowhere near ready as it stands, and you would expect them to be in the market for at least a couple of strikers to help Moore.

The fans will want to see new recruits brought in quickly, as the new season is fast approaching. Wilder’s side begin their campaign with a game at Deepdale against Preston on August 9.