Sheffield United have given Hertha Berlin a deadline of Wednesday to agree a deal for Jonjoe Kenny before they move on to other targets.

It’s no secret that the Blades are looking to sign the former Everton right-back, and it had been thought that an agreement was close.

However, despite Kenny not featuring for the Bundelisga II outfit this weekend, the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.

Sheffield United’s stance on Jonjo Kenny deal

And, it appears the Championship high-flyers are running out of patience over this potential move, as the Sheffield Star has revealed that they are preparing to move on in the coming days if there’s no breakthrough.

The update states that Hertha Berlin want €2m for Kenny, which is more than Sheffield United want to pay as the 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer, so he will be available on a free transfer.

Therefore, it’s said that the Blades will go for another target at right-back if they don’t feel they have made enough progress in the next 48 hours, as they look to strengthen the defence ahead of the February 3rd deadline.

Sheffield United need a busy end to the transfer window

You can understand Sheffield United’s stance here, as it seems apparent that Kenny wants to move to Bramall Lane, and with his contract running down, they obviously want to get him for a cheap fee.

So, it will be interesting to see how Hertha Berlin respond to this, but both clubs need a resolution as quickly as possible given we’re into the final week of the window.

Championship Table (as of 27/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 28 34 59 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 28 27 56 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

The 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City on Friday night was a shock result for Chris Wilder’s men, and it showed up the lack of depth they have in the squad.

Whether right-back should be a main priority is up for debate, but Kenny is the sort of signing that can slot straight into the XI, and he has proven himself to be a reliable defender over the years.

Bringing in Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz looks shrewd business for the Blades, and Hamza Choudhury should reinforce the midfield as he closes in on a move from Leicester.

After that, some fans would like to see a centre-back through the door, so it’s shaping up to be a busy final week for Sheffield United, who know they need to improve the group if they are to secure a top two finish in this tight, tense promotion battle.