Sheffield United find themselves in the thick of a Championship promotion battle, and their chances of achieving an immediate return to the top-flight were majorly boosted by the successful January transfer window they enjoyed.

Blades boss Chris Wilder made it clear he wanted five new arrivals, and his wish was fulfilled when the South Yorkshire outfit acquired striker Tom Cannon, forward Ben Brereton Diaz, midfielder Hamza Choudhury, right-back Harry Clarke and former Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

But the club's new owners were not done there, as they also landed the transfer deadline day AI-driven additions of 19-year-old Nigerian wideman Christian Nwachukwu and 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres.

The Bramall Lane faithful will hope that their side's seven new additions can help the Blades in their quest to make a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Football League World takes a look at five players Wilder's men could acquire on a free transfer next summer, when they will look to further bolster their ranks:

Will Hughes

Crystal Palace stalwart Will Hughes boasts bags of experience at Premier League level, thanks to his time with the Eagles, while he also boasts a strong track record in the Championship, thanks to previous stints with both Watford and Derby County.

His Eagles contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign, and acquiring his services on a free transfer would mark a real coup in the market for Wilder and co, regardless of which division they are plying their trade in next term.

Kwame Poku

Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku is one of the finest young talents in the EFL, and notched a remarkable return of 10 goals and five assists in 17 League One outings this term, before suffering a long-term hamstring injury in December.

Premier League duo Southampton and Ipswich Town, Scottish giants Rangers, and Championship promotion chasers Burnley have all been credited with interest in the talented 23-year-old.

But Poku's Posh contract expires this June, which would also hand the Blades an opportunity to snap up a player who boasts bags of potential without having to pay a transfer fee.

Harry Toffolo

Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo, formerly of Huddersfield Town, has proven his worth in both the Premier League and the Championship in recent years.

But amid Forest's challenge for a spot in next season's Champions League, Toffolo has faced a lack of game time at the City Ground this season, due to competition from ex-Liverpool man Neco Williams.

The 29-year-old's terms in the East Midlands expire at the end of the season, which is a situation the Blades should be looking to capitalise on, especially if they earn promotion to the Premier League this term.

Willy Boly

Another Forest player who has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this campaign, amid their Champions League bid, is former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly.

Boly has worked well under Nuno Espirito Santo at both clubs over the years, but this season he has fallen behind the likes of Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic in his manager's pecking order.

The Ivory Coast international's contract at the City Ground is set to expire at the end of the current season, although he does retain the option to extend it by a further year.

However, due to his lack of playing time, Boly may be reluctant to sign a new deal with his current club, while Wilder's men ought to be keen on making a swoop to land such an experienced defender on a free transfer.

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United striker and England international Callum Wilson has proven himself as a Premier League goalscorer over the years for both his current club and former employers, Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 20 Starts 9 Goals 9 Assists 1

His Newcastle contract expires in the summer, and the Blades should jump at the opportunity to acquire the services of such a proven goalscorer on a free transfer, despite his recent injury struggles.