Sheffield United forward issues emotional farewell after departure announcement

David McGoldrick has issued an emotional message to Sheffield United supporters after it was announced that he would depart at the end of his contract.

The club announced his departure on Friday night along with Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman after signing on a free transfer from Ipswich in 2018.

McGoldrick has since become a fan favourite at the club and was vital in their promotion during the 18/19 season.

With his season being cut short by injury, McGoldrick will be moving on, with his contract at Bramall Lane expiring this summer, but that didn’t stop the 34-year-old issuing an emotional message to supporters.

Taking the social media, McGoldrick said: “All good things must come to a end and my time at SUFC has come. From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning player of season, players player of season, goal of season, 10 goals in the Premier League and making friends for life has been nothing short of a fairytale.

“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it!

“The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky and his staff and I’m confident this season will be be a happy ending for me. “Let’s have the lane rocking tomorrow as always! “Once a Blade always a Blade. Love Didzy x”

McGoldrick played 136 Championship games for the Blades, scoring 30 goals and was part of the successful partnership with Billy Sharp that fired Sheffield United into the Premier League. The Verdict It's sad that McGoldrick is leaving but it seems inevitable. The striker will be 35 going into next season and after picking up a season ending injury in February, it's no surprise that the Blades will look elsewhere. However, that shouldn't deter from the fact that McGoldrick is a modern day legend at Bramall Lane and will be revered by supporters for a long time. He's been an essential player for Sheffield United and will most certainly get a warm welcome whenever he returns to the club, which is no less than he deserves, and there will be plenty of Blades fans surely interested in just what McGoldrick does next.