Despite being level on points with the play-off places following their 2-1 victory over Reading in April, the majority of Preston North End fans were rather skeptical of their chances of finishing in the top six with five matches to go.

It turns out they had every right to be, as they picked up just one point out of a possible 15 for the rest of the season - 13 goals conceded and just four goals scored was perhaps a damning indictment of where the Lilywhites were lacking in their squad all along.

Last summer, Ryan Lowe spent a transfer fee on just one player in the form of Freddie Woodman and filled out his squad with free transfers and loans, and for the first half of the season his striking options were last season's 20-goal man Emil Riis, but then there was an unproven Troy Parrott and goal-shy pairing Ched Evans and Sean Maguire.

Fast forward to January and Riis was out for the season with a knee injury, Maguire was on the way out and Parrott had scored just one league goal, leaving Evans to carry the burden with six goals in his previous seven matches after finding his goalscoring touch again.

Tom Cannon and Liam Delap were drafted in on loan and whilst Delap flattered to deceive in his outings, Cannon was a star and his goalscoring record would suggest he gets a chance with Everton next season or will head to a bigger Championship club, much like Cameron Archer did in January.

Lowe now has to go back to the drawing board this summer and will likely have to go into the loan market once again, and one forward he could look to bring in is Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United.

Why would Daniel Jebbison be a good fit for PNE?

If there's two things North End perhaps lacked this past season it is a goalscoring touch consistently over the course of the full season and pace.

Lowe has already indicated a desire to sign a 'speedy gonzalez' whether that be in the attacking midfield area, out wide or up-front, and Jebbison certainly has pace.

He showed that to Lowe directly when North End went to Bramall Lane last week - he came off the bench in place of Billy Sharp and he used his assets to the best of his abilites when running head on at Patrick Bauer before putting a backheel into the path of John Fleck to score, and then he left Bauer trailing in his wake to set up Iliman Ndiaye for the third not long after.

You can probably count on one hand the amount of players PNE had this past season with a burst of pace, but Jebbison has that.

He is however unproven so there is always a risk of a loan move, but so was Cannon until he arrived at Deepdale in January and he's done well for himself.

At Burton Albion last season, Jebbison scored seven times in 20 appearances in League One, and whilst he's featured 19 times in all competitions in 2022-23 and scored twice for Sheffield United, most of those outings have come from the bench.

Would Sheffield United let Daniel Jebbison leave on loan?

With Premier League promotion secured by the Blades, you'd think that Paul Heckingbottom would be keen to see Jebbison spend an entire season in the Championship rather than the odd cameo from the bench in the top flight.

He needs that loan stint to really kick on after showing flashes of quality this season, and with North End's lack of strikers going into next season he'd be assured of regular game-time.

North End know that they will face stiff competition to get Cannon back if he's available so they will need to target others as well, and Jebbison has a profile that would surely benefit from the season at Deepdale.