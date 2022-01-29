Sheffield United forward closing in on Bramall Lane exit

Serie A outfit Salernitana are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset, according to journalist Nicolo Schira who believes the deal is now ‘at the final stage’ as he provided an update on Twitter.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries again this term, limiting him to just seven league appearances for the Blades during the 2021/22 campaign so far despite starting their opening Championship game of 2021/22 against Birmingham City.

Seemingly on course for a much brighter future in South Yorkshire under ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic, he pulled up in the second half of that tie against Lee Bowyer’s men with a severe hamstring injury, a major blow for the Frenchman who impressed the Serbian during pre-season.

He does have a relatively impressive three goals to his name during these seven appearances – but may find himself stuck behind Rhian Brewster and other forwards in the pecking order on his return to the first team as the 25-year-old looks to improve his fitness.

In fact, it could be argued that manager Paul Heckingbottom even has a surplus of strikers at his disposal, potentially leaving Mousset with a bleak future at the club despite arriving in 2019 in a club-record £10m deal.

This link to Salernitana was reported by TuttoMercatoWeb yesterday – and it has now been reported by journalist Schira that this deal between the English second-tier outfit and Italian club is now close to being finalised.

He would be the fourth senior departure from United if this move were to go through, with Michael Verrips, Oliver Burke and Regan Slater leaving earlier in the month.

The Verdict:

This would probably be a good move for the Blades considering the Frenchman hasn’t really provided value for money, with his availability being very limited this season.

Although it could be argued that he would be an extremely important asset to have if he can get fit, Heckingbottom cannot rely on him in this promotion battle with his various injury/fitness issues.

This move could potentially give the Blades the adequate space on their wage bill to bring in a central defender, a position that definitely needs to be addressed considering the lack of depth they currently have in that area after switching to a back three.

A failure to address this area could be costly, so if they are relying on this Mousset agreement to be concluded to get a centre-back over the line, this deal will need to be wrapped up fairly quickly with the transfer deadline approaching.

And for the forward, it would be a fresh start elsewhere that he probably needs after failing to make a big impression in England. Despite his promise, with AFC Bournemouth and United both being tempted to splash out on him, a move to Italy could be the fresh start he needs to thrive.