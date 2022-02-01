Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp names Stoke player as his toughest opponent this season

Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp has revealed that Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is the toughest opponent that he has faced in the Championship this season.

The Blades secured all three points in their showdown with the Potters in October at Bramall Lane.

Whilst Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick managed to find the back of the net in this particular fixture, Sharp was kept quiet by Souttar.

The Stoke defender produced a host of assured performances for his side in the Championship during the opening stages of the current campaign before suffering a serious knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia.

As a result of this issue, Souttar was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Stoke have since bolstered their defensive options by securing moves for Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liam Moore.

Sharp meanwhile has helped the Blades climb up to 11th in the Championship standings by scoring eight goals at this level.

Asked on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast to name the toughest opponent that he has faced this season, the forward said: “The boy at Stoke, Souttar.

“He’s injured at the minute.

“He was great on the ball and really strong as well.”

The Verdict

It will come as no surprise to Stoke fans that Sharp has singled out Souttar as his toughest opponent as the defender managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in the Championship before suffering his injury.

The 23-year-old won 4.4 aerial duels per fixture at this level and completed 82.4% of his passes as he illustrated a great deal of composure whilst playing for the Potters.

Having broken the all-time record for Championship goals (122) during the Blades’ clash with Peterborough United last weekend, Sharp will be determined to add to this particular tally when his side take on Birmingham City on Friday.

When you consider that the Blues have failed to keep a clean-sheet in eight of their last nine league games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Sharp scores against them at Bramall Lane.