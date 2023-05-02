Sheffield United forward Will Osula is attracting a considerable amount of transfer interest ahead of the upcoming window, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that at least 12 unnamed clubs are keen on signing Osula on a loan deal from the Blades.

Osula made his debut for United in their clash with Blackpool last season.

After achieving this personal milestone, the 19-year-old was utilised on four further occasions by the Blades during the previous term.

United opted to sanction a temporary exit for Osula last year as he sealed a switch to League One side Derby County.

Osula went on to feature on 21 occasions for the Rams in all competitions before returning to Bramall Lane in January.

As well as scoring five goals in this particular spell, the forward also chipped in with one assist.

How has Will Osula been getting on at Sheffield United since his recall?

Due to an injury sustained in an appearance for the club's youth outfit, Osula was forced to watch on from the sidelines for a considerable period before making his return to the club's match-day squad for their meeting with Norwich City last month.

Osula made a brief cameo appearance against Burnley before being left out of the team for their clashes with Cardiff City, Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

The forward will be hoping to earn an opportunity to impress in the Blades' two remaining league fixtures.

Paul Heckingbottom's side head to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on Thursday before ending the term with a trip to St Andrew's to take on Birmingham City.

Should the Blades sanction a fresh loan exit for Osula this summer?

When you consider that the Blades will be preparing for a return to the Premier League in the coming months, it would not be at all surprising if they bolster their options in the attacking area of the pitch.

If United secure the services of some fresh faces this summer, Osula is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

Instead of deploying the teenager at youth level next season, the Blades ought to seriously consider sending him out on loan again.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, Osula could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to United in 2024.