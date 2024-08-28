Key Takeaways Sheffield United reject Celtic's £5 million bid for Auston Trusty - Hoops must up their offer to secure the defender's services.

Retaining Trusty is a top priority for the Blades, with interest from Celtic and potential moves for other key defenders looming.

The looming transfer window deadline puts pressure on both clubs, as Celtic seek reinforcements and Sheffield United aim to keep their defensive core intact.

Sheffield United have rejected Celtic's initial bid – worth a reported £5 million – for their defender Auston Trusty.

This is according to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, who states that the Hoops have been hit back in their attempts to sign the American international.

Trusty has started two games in all competitions so far this season, after becoming a firm fixture in the side last year after signing from Arsenal.

Auston Trusty's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.64 Interceptions 1.22 Blocks 1.43 Clearances 5.35 Aerials won 2.13

Back in the Championship, Trusty will be eager to continue where he left off with Birmingham City in the 2022-23 season. However, if Celtic can match the Blades' asking price, a move to Glasgow might be on the horizon, offering the defender the chance to compete in the Champions League.

Currently, his ambitions are unknown, but with the window set to slam shut in a few days (Friday 30th August), Brendan Rodgers' side will have to be swift in their actions.

Sheffield United reject Celtic's Trusty bid

As stated above, Celtic have seen their first bid for Trusty rejected, with the Hoops supposedly offering the Blades £5 million for his services.

Having sold Danish midfielder Matt O'Riley to Brighton for a record £25 million, Rodgers' side are willing to use some of this money in trying to bolster their defence.

However, this stumbling block will cause them issues, as Football Insider understands that Chris Wilder has no intention of letting him leave. Therefore, they will have to see a markedly improved bid, as the Blades signed him for the same price the Hoops offered last summer.

In addition, he has a contract running up until June 2027, so this seems a real low-ball offer from the Celtic hierarchy.

With this position being a priority for the Glasgow side, it’s likely they will have several other targets in mind. As a result, Sheffield United might have some leeway for the time being in retaining Trusty for the foreseeable.

Heavy interest in Sheffield United defence

The big concern in these final few days of the window for the Blades will be retaining some of their key players in defence.

Outside the interest in Trusty, Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be contemplating whether to make a move for the Blades' Bosnian defender Anel Ahmedhozic.

Ahmedhozic has been a firm part of the Sheffield United defence for the past two years, and losing him would be a real blow to their promotion hopes. But, if he does depart, then losing a natural replacement in Trusty becomes unthinkable.

This would leave Wilder with such limited options, so a strict stance is needed as we enter the final few days.

If they can hold on until Friday, they will be well-positioned to tackle the Championship head-on, with the trio of Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, and Harry Souttar bringing a wealth of Championship experience at the back.