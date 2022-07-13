Sheffield United first-teamer’s future becomes clearer after key figure takes transfer stance

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes Max Lowe will stay at Bramall Lane this summer despite being linked with a move away in recent months, speaking to The Star.

The 25-year-old spent last season out on loan at then-league rivals Nottingham Forest with the Blades already having Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies as options at their disposal.

Although the latter spent two separate spells out on loan during the 2020/21 season, joining Luton Town before spending the second half of the term at Stoke City, it was Lowe’s time to leave Bramall Lane for a season as he became one of the first names on the teamsheet.

In fact, he was a key reason why Steve Cooper was able to make such a quick start at the City Ground with his attacking contributions and energy down the left-hand side proving to be vital to the Welshman’s wing-back system.

Two severe injury setbacks may have limited his game time during his spell in the East Midlands – but Forest were reportedly keen on securing a permanent agreement for his services in January and had a bid rejected for him during the winter.

They are believed to have retained their interest in the former Derby County man this summer and Greek side Olympiacos have had an offer knocked back in recent weeks.

And United manager Heckingbottom seems determined to hold on to him, saying: “He is staying.

“There was a bid for Lowey. A ridiculously low bid. A lot less than what we paid for him.

“We like the lad, he’s gone out on loan and done really well in this league and helped a team get promoted out of this league. That’s exactly what we want.”

The Verdict:

If they are going to operate Norrington-Davies as a centre-back, then this move to keep Lowe makes sense with Stevens not guaranteed to remain fit and in form for the entire season.

However, if they recruit an adequate number of options at centre-back, this could limit Welshman Norrington-Davies ‘ game time and this would be a real shame considering he needs to be playing most weeks now if he wants to fulfil his potential.

If that happens and both Stevens and Lowe stay, the Welshman needs to be sent out on loan to a club where he will get plenty of game time.

They could potentially take a risk and offload Stevens so the Blades can focus on their two longer-term options – but the Irishman has been a good servant at Bramall Lane and can still do a good job as a player that has thrived in a back five system in recent years.

Ideally though, Lowe needs to be playing every week considering his quality and if he starts the season behind the Republic of Ireland international in the pecking order, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him push for a move away from South Yorkshire.