Sheffield United are Premier League bound and the Blades will be hoping that they can add to their current squad to ensure they comfortably avoid the top-flight drop.

The Blades managed to secure the second automatic promotion spot and were unable to put all of their off-field issues to one side as they finished 11 points higher than Luton Town in third.

Now in the process of recruiting the right individuals to try and take them to the next level, it will be interesting to see what kind of business can be conducted between now and the start of the next campaign.

Despite promotion to the Premier League being secured, it is expected that limited funds will be available for Paul Heckingbottom to use to assemble his squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Current owner Prince Abdullah is still trying to sell the club and it is looking decreasingly likely that a sale to Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi will happen, which will certainly impact transfer plans for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Heckingbottom will have a rather small sum of £20 million to work with in the summer, unless cash can be injected in by the arrival of a new owner.

The report suggests that interest in the soon-to-be Premier League club is still present, however, it remains to be seen if a deal can be put in place before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Who should Sheffield United be planning to keep hold of despite the small transfer kitty?

There are certainly saleable assets within the club that the Blades could look to part company with to try and allow Heckingbottom to work with a larger sum of money to best prepare for the Premier League.

Iliman Ndiaye has to be a player that Sheffield United look to keep hold of this summer, regardless of the interest he has generated already and will continue to generate.

Everton have been long-term admirers of the exciting attacker who has shone in the Championship and impressed on the international stage for Senegal, whilst AC Milan have also kept tabs on the 23-year-old.

The young attacker could quite easily be sold for a healthy £20 million or more, however, his worth to the team is much more than that and if the Blades are to remain in the Premier League next season, it is likely that Ndiaye would have played an important role in that.

Of course, if a ridiculous offer that is over £40 million comes in, then that should be reviewed, but ultimately, that is a very unlikely scenario.