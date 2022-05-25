Sheffield United finalise transfer swoop for 19-y/o player

Sheffield United have signed Dylan Wharton from Chesterfield, with the keepers contract coming to an end this summer.

The 19-year-old has struggled for first-team minutes with the Spireites, which is understandable given his league, but with his contract running down there were always doubts about his long-term future.

And, Wharton is going to be on the move, after Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the stopper has signed a deal with the Blades.

You would expect the teenager to link up with the U23 side initially, with Wes Foderingham having established himself as the number one at Bramall Lane, whilst Adam Davies is also at the club, as Paul Heckingbottom looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Therefore, Wharton has been brought in with the future in mind and he will hope to progress through the ranks over the years. The youngster has been playing football on loan with Heanor Town FC, who play in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

This is the first of many new arrivals expected at Sheffield United over the summer.

The verdict

This seems like a smart, low-risk move from the Blades as Wharton is clearly a talented youngster but he will be some way away from the first-team right now.

So, they will get a chance to work with the keeper on a regular basis and then it will be down to Wharton to keep improving as he tries to make a name for himself at Bramall Lane.

It’s a great opportunity for Wharton and it could turn out to be a great bit of business from Sheffield United in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.