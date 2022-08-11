Sheffield United figure outlines strong transfer stance amid Everton interest in player

Sheffield United assistant boss Stuart McCall is insistent that the club has “no desire” to let players leave this summer, amid interest from Everton in striker Daniel Jebbison.

Football League World reported earlier in the week that Everton were retaining an interest in Jebbison. The Premier League club have a striker crisis on their hands at the moment and a long-term interest in the Sheffield United forward.

However, there’s “no desire” at Sheffield United to see Jebbison leave this summer and McCall has been outlining the club’s firm stance.

“Jebbo has had a good start to the season. He has got great potential. We enjoy working with him as we do all the players and certainly the young ones. We can see an improvement in him,” McCall was quoted as saying, as per Yorkshire Live.

“He’s certainly improved again from last season. From our point of view there’s no desire to be letting any of our group go out at this moment in time.

“We’ve got a job to do here, we want to be successful and to be successful that means getting out of this league.”

Jebbison has made 17 senior appearances for Sheffield United, with the 18-year-old scoring once. That goal, coincidently, came against Everton in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

The striker scored seven goals in 20 League One appearances last season whilst on loan with Burton Albion.

The Verdict

Jebbison is a talent and it’s fairly obvious why Sheffield United would want to retain him this summer.

At 18, he’s got so much potential and is already showing shades of starting to deliver on that.

From Sheffield United’s point of view, it would be a shame to lose that at this stage of his career.

However, Everton are in a position where they can offer Premier League football now and, as we’ve seen before, that can be sometimes quite tough to turn down.

