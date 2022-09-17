Sheffield United figure issues disappointing fitness update on centre back

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has revealed that centre back Ciaran Clark has suffered a set-back in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Clark joined the Blades on a season-long loan from Newcastle back in the summer transfer, in a bid to get more regular game time.

But having started his new side’s first two Championship games, the 32-year-old has not made an appearances since an EFL Cup defeat to West Brom on the 11th August.

That is due to that hamstring injury, and while the defender had been making progress in his recovery, it seems he will now be out of action for some time yet, judging by these latest comments from McCall.

Providing an update on the fitness of Clark, the Blades assistant was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “He had a little setback in training a couple of weeks ago, a muscle injury, and last week he was at the four-to-five-week mark. On his recovery he was almost back and unfortunately he overstretched and it went again.

“Nowadays it’s all scans and you have to make sure you’re right and symptom free. It’s so, so frustrating for anyone to come to a new club and pick up an injury.”

In the absence of Clark, Sheffield United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, currently sitting top of the Championship table, four points clear of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This is not the news that any connected to Clark or Sheffield United will have wanted to hear.

While the Blades have started the season as well as they have, they are going to need depth in every position, and especially in the centre of defence, given their three at the back system.

Clark can of course offer them a solid option there when fit, but right now that is not happening for him, which will be hugely frustrating given how he would have been desperate to play consistently again.

However, you feel that the nature of this setback described by McCall, means they will be taking no chances with him going forward, so it could be some time yet before he is back on the pitch.