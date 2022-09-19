Sheffield United figure issues defiant message over 22-y/o attacker

Sheffield United assistant Stuart McCall is confident that Rhian Brewster will play a big role for the side this season despite his struggles in front of goal.

The 22-year-old was a big-money addition from Liverpool in 2020 when the Blades were in the Premier League and he failed to find the net in 27 games during that campaign.

However, dropping to the Championship hasn’t really helped Brewster, who managed just three in 14 last season and has not scored in ten appearances so far this season, although it should be noted that many of those appearances are from the bench.

Nevertheless, speaking to the Sheffield Star, McCall reiterated his faith in the England U21 international, who he feels would benefit from a regular run in the side.

“About a month ago I said Oli just needs a run of games. But when we’ve got the strikers we’ve got fit at the moment, it’s hard to get a consistent run. It’s about being able to train day in, day out. Since we came in he’s had little niggling injuries here, there and everywhere.

“As a coaching staff you can only ask for dedication and hard work and he’s giving that. He just needs a little run when he can get a goal. But I don’t think we should be getting onto him, because he’s playing his part in the team when he’s involved.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from McCall, with injuries certainly not helping Brewster over the years as he hasn’t been able to get that continuity.

As the assistant touches on here, it’s hard for him to get minutes now when you see how Oli McBurnie and especially Iliman Ndiaye are playing, along with the other options Paul Heckingbottom has.

But, Brewster is still making his mark when he comes on, as he did with an assist for the winner at Swansea recently, so he needs to keep working hard and chances will come.

