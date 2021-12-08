Sheffield United figure delivers confident message ahead of play-off race

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall insists that the Blades should be confident of finishing in the top six this season, as he claimed there’s ‘not a lot’ between much of the league.

Many tipped the Blades to be in the mix for automatic promotion before a ball was kicked but they endured a very difficult start to the campaign, which saw Slavisa Jokanovic lose his job.

Paul Heckingbottom is now in charge, with McCall as his assistant, and he has got off to a perfect start, securing back-to-back victories.

That has seen Sheffield United push to tenth in the table and they trail the play-off places by five points, with McCall telling Yorkshire Live they have to be aiming for an instant return to the Premier League.

“I have seen every team this season and there are a couple of really good sides but there are a lot of sides who are very similar and not a lot in it. I still believe 100% there is a good enough group of players here to push and have an ambition to get in the play off mix come the end of the season.”

The verdict

This is a confident message from McCall and he has every right to feel that way, because, as he points out, this is a very tight league and the Blades have plenty of quality in their squad.

Of course, talk is cheap, but the team have responded well to the methods of the new boss and it’s about building on that and picking up results.

Overall though, this talented Sheffield United group are more than capable of going on a run that will see them in the play-offs come May.

