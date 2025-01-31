This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United signed Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke on loan until the rest of the season on Tuesday, meaning that the Blades now have four right-backs among their senior ranks, as the Tractor Boys man has joined Alfie Gilchrist, Femi Seriki and Jamie Shackleton at Bramall Lane.

Despite suffering a 3-0 home defeat to an otherwise struggling Hull City last Friday, the Blades still sit second in the Championship table ahead of Saturday afternoon's trip to Derby County, who currently sit in the relegation zone.

Chris Wilder's side have been busy in the transfer market this month, amid their quest to make an immediate Premier League return, and Clarke became their fourth January addition, following the signings of midfielder Hamza Choudhury as well as forwards Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Blades fan pundit makes Seriki admission following Clarke signing

After the Bramall Lane outfit signed Clarke, Football League World asked our Blades fan pundit, Jimmy, if Wilder should now be looking at finding Seriki a new home on loan for the rest of the season.

The Blades Ramble host said: "I think there's very little chance that Femi Seriki moves out of the club.

"I know you're saying he may well be third or fourth choice after Gilchrist or Shackleton, but Gilchrist's form has significantly dropped, unfortunately, which is the whole reason we're bringing in a right-back in the first place.

"I think Seriki gives us something different, he's been a real impact player off the bench, and I think he'll continue to have that impact for us, when he's fit.

"So that's been the issue, keeping him fit.

"I think Shackleton's perhaps the one that will miss out, and maybe you're talking about parting ways with players potentially, maybe Jamie Shackleton's the one that doesn't continue on with us after this season.

"He's had a really unfortunate time with injuries, and he's going to struggle to get in, in front of the players that are currently here."

Clarke signing will affect Seriki's game time at Sheffield United

As alluded to by Jimmy, while Seriki has only been named in the Blades' starting lineup on just two occasions in the Championship this term, he mas made a total of 13 appearances, and more frequently makes an impact from the bench.

The 22-year-old featured as a substitute during recent wins over Norwich City and Swansea City, but his last start for Wilder's side was last month's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Perhaps the best example of Seriki making a strong impact off the bench was when he was introduced to the action at half-time during November's Steel City Derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

When the right-back entered the field of play that afternoon, the score was 0-0, but he was able to inject energy into his side, who ultimately came away with a 1-0 win over their cross-city rivals.

But the arrival of Clarke will certainly have a negative impact on Seriki's game time, as the Tractor Boys man made 35 Championship appearances for Ipswich last season, and was a major asset for Kieran McKenna's side as they won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Harry Clarke 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 35 Starts 25 Tackles won % 67.6 Duels won % 54.0 Pass accuracy % 80.4 Assists 1 Goals 1

Perhaps Clarke will now be Wilder's first choice right-back, which would likely leave Seriki as third choice behind Gilchrist.

But as outlined by Jimmy, Seriki may have a higher place in the Blades' pecking order than that of Shackleton, who has made 12 league appearances this term amid injury problems.