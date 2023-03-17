Sheffield United were 2-1 winners against Sunderland on Wednesday night, coming from behind at the Stadium of Light to move six points clear of Middlesbrough in the Championship's race for automatic promotion.

It had threatened to be a tough midweek for the Blades, who lost to Luton Town last Saturday and watched Boro beat Swansea City.

With Boro hosting Stoke City on Tuesday, there was a chance that when Sheffield United took to the field at Sunderland, the Teessiders were only a point behind them in the table.

In the end, Boro dropped points against Stoke and Sheffield United won at Sunderland thanks to goals in each half from James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, moving themselves six points clear and ensuring they will be second in the table heading into April.

Heckingbottom was clearly delighted to get the points on the board, with the club's official media sharing footage of him celebrating with the away end at full-time. Accompanying that was a stat, which outlined how the 45-year-old has the best win percentage (55.56%) of any permanent Sheffield United manager to manage over 70 games - underlining the superb job he is doing at Bramall Lane, despite some doubt that was starting to emerge amongst the supporters.

We dive into what the fans were saying following that reveal, here:

Sheffield United's attention turns away from the pressures of the Championship promotion race now, with the Blades hosting Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday lunchtime in the FA Cup quarter-final.

A victory in that game will tee up a semi-final at Wembley.