Sheffield United fan pundit weighs up potential Sander Berge exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sander Berge has been through his fair share of ups and downs at Sheffield United and has struggled to show his best form in the Championship this season.

However, the 24-year-old’s class and high ceiling has been clear for all to see in patches, and could spark some interest around his signature come the summer.

Paul Heckingbottom has had a sensational impact at Bramall Lane since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm and will be hoping to steer the Blades back to the Premier League this season.

Achieving that, would put the club in a far stronger position to keep Berge, with his contract running until the summer of 2024.

The Blades do have a depth of quality in the squad, but one that due to loans and transfer dealings could look very different if they are unable to make the leap back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes Berge has ability well above the second tier and the Blades will need to earn promotion to retain his services.

Speaking to Football League World, Wyse said: “If we get promoted I can see Berge staying, he’s clearly really talented, he’s good carrying the ball forwards, we’ve pushed him forward into a more advanced role recently which seems to have helped him.

“When he’s on the ball he looks a cut above a lot of Championship players.

“I hope he does stay, but if we’re in the Championship again, I can’t see him signing on for that, if he does leave, I really hope we wouldn’t accept anything short of £25 million because he does have a bright future ahead of him.”