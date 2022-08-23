This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had an excellent start to their Championship campaign.

One of the fancied sides heading into the season after reaching the play-offs last campaign, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have certainly demonstrated why so far.

With the only blip on their record at this stage their opening day away defeat to Watford, the Blades currently sit top of the Championship having put 10 points on the board so far.

The Blades have been buoyed and strengthened by their five summer recruits, and time left in the window, there is still time for Paul Heckingbottom to make further additions.

With new additions comes the need to make space for them, though, so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse if there were any players currently at the club that he wouldn’t mind them letting go of.

“There’s no senior player currently at the club that I’d like to see leave,” Owain told FLW.

“I think the squad is really well-balanced as it is.

“However, if we were to bring in another striker, I’d like to see [Daniel] Jebbison and/or [William] Osula to go out on loan for some pitch time.

“And also potentially, one of Kasper Lopata and Kyron Gordon could go and get regular games depending on the fitness of our other centre halves.”

The Verdict

The above names departing on loan deals would be great for their development.

It seems as though one of them may well be on their way out, too.

As per reports yesterday, William Osula is a wanted man this summer, with the likes of MK Dons, Lincoln City and Burton Albion keen to secure his services temporarily.

A move to a League One side could would only make sense if game time was assured, but if the 19-year-old does make the loan move down to the third tier this summer, it would certainly be interesting to see how he gets on having played very little senior football at this early stage of his career.