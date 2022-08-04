Sheffield United fan pundit reacts as Blades secure transfer agreement for Manchester City youngster

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes James McAtee could bring extra creativity to Bramall Lane after securing his loan move from Manchester City, speaking after the 19-year-old’s transfer was announced this morning.

The teenager recorded 18 goals and seven assists in the Premier League 2 division last term, shining in Pep Guardiola’s side’s youth system and even managing to appear six times at a senior level for the Premier League giants during 2021/22.

Not only did he appear in the Carabao and FA Cups – but also in the Premier League and the Champions League with the 19-year-old being tipped for real success in the future by many.

But with Kalvin Phillips coming in to fill the void that Fernandinho created with his departure, the teenager is unlikely to be a key part of Guardiola’s plans for the 2022/23 campaign despite his progress.

City were originally expected to keep hold of him but a change of heart allowed the Blades to swoop in and beat the likes of Huddersfield Town and Swansea City to his signature, having already taken Tommy Doyle to the Lane this summer.

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Wyse is one man who believes this latest addition could be a solid one for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

He said: “I believe McAtee would be a good signing. He’s highly rated at Man City, having made his Premier League and Champions League debuts.

“He’s also been prolific in the Man City youth teams and I think he could bring extra creativity to the side.

“He’s a left-footed player so that also brings an extra challenge to both John Fleck and Ben Osborn for the starting role on the left side of central midfield.”

The Verdict:

This is a great addition and it will give them a bit of extra firepower they need following the departure of Morgan Gibbs-White, with their forward options also questionable at this stage.

Although Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster could enjoy good seasons, Daniel Jebbison is still young and Oliver McBurnie was poor in front of goal last season, so you just feel they needed this addition to give them enough going forward.

Along with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Reda Khadra, the 19-year-old should be a key contributor in the final third and could prove to be crucial to a promotion push if he can translate his under 23s form to a senior level.

It remains to be seen how he adapts to playing at a first-team level each week – but he’s highly rated and should end up being a key player for the Blades if he can live up to his potential – something that may be needed with Gibbs-White not returning.

His arrival also provides competition and that will help to maximise others’ performance levels, so not only is this a good move for McAtee, but for most of the Blades’ first-team squad too.