This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United and Burnley find themselves in a tight battle to land an automatic promotion spot with just 12 games of the Championship season remaining.

Despite their 3-1 home defeat to league leaders Leeds United on Monday night, the Blades still sit second in the table, two points above Scott Parker's Clarets.

But while Chris Wilder's side currently hold the upper hand in terms of the Championship table, it is Parker's men who boast a superior goal difference, courtesy of the fact they have conceded just nine goals in 34 second-tier outings.

Sheffield United fan pundit believes Blades can beat Burnley to promotion

Amid the close-run battle between the Blades and the Clarets for a place in next season's Premier League, Football League World asked our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy, what one thing makes him believe that his side will edge Burnley in the race for automatic promotion.

The owner of the Blades Ramble YouTube channel told FLW: "I think it's going to be really tight.

"We've still got to go to Burnley and obviously that's not going to be easy.

"They've got a much better goal difference than us as well, so that gives them a slight edge in that regard.

"Both teams will say they've got it in their own hands, which is true.

"I think they may have the edge in the run-in as well, in terms of the fixtures.

"But I honestly think we're a better side than Burnley.

"I think they are very good at shutting up shop.

"Obviously, their defensive record is absolutely superb, but they have been found wanting going forward this season.

"So, whilst I worry about Marcus Edwards, who they've recently added, who looks a real player, and Manuel Benson coming back into the side as well after injury, there is the potential now that they can kick on and become a bit more clinical.

"But if we play the way that we played against Leeds United and the way that we played against Middlesbrough, I have every confidence that we can edge in front of Burnley and continue to improve and get better.

"The thing we've been concerned about is whether we'll click, because we've had so many new players.

"But over the last few games, particularly the Leeds game, for the first 30 minutes we were absolutely unplayable.

"So we know, and hopefully it gives the players confidence, that we can reach those levels.

"I think we've got enough to finish in front of Burnley."

Burnley vs Sheffield United clash could decide promotion race

Table-toppers Leeds are currently five points ahead of the Blades and, crucially, seven points clear of the third-place Clarets, so they appear on course to seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Championship standings Pos Team P GF GA GD Pts 1 Leeds 34 71 21 50 75 2 Sheffield Utd 34 48 26 22 70 3 Burnley 34 43 9 34 68

But currently, there is very little to split between the Blades and the Clarets, meaning that their meeting with each other during the third to last Championship gameweek could decide who goes up to the top-flight alongside the Whites.

Burnley supporters will point to their side's superior defence as an important factor in the race for a top-two spot, but the Bramall Lane faithful will take comfort from the fact that their club have won four more games than the Lancashire side.