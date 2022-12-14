Sheffield United fan pundit makes Iliman Ndiaye January transfer prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are aiming to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, and their stand-out player – at least on the attacking side of things – in the 2022/23 season so far has without question been Iliman Ndiaye.

Whilst Oli McBurnie has also been amongst the goals, hitting the back of the net nine times in Championship action, Ndiaye has been the star of the show and his rise has been rapid.

Ths Blades brought Ndiaye in from non-league Boreham Wood in 2019 despite not playing a senior game for the Hertfordshire outfit, and despite featuring under Slavisa Jokanovic, it was Paul Heckingbottom who handed the France-born attacker his debut whilst caretaker manager of the club in the Premier League.

And it is Heckingbottom who Ndiaye has continued to flourish under – he finished the 2021-22 season with seven goals and he has already surpassed that tally for the current campaign, netting nine goals in 22 outings as well as notching three assists.

He also made his debut for Senegal in the summer and played a starring role at the FIFA World Cup as his country made it to the Round of 16, where they were comprehensively defeated by England.

Ndiaye returned to club action against Huddersfield on Saturday and made things look easy at times, whilst also supplying the ball for Billy Sharp to score the only goal of the contest.

Naturally with the form he is in, Premier League clubs will be watching closely ahead of the January transfer window opening in just a few weeks time, and FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse is expecting bids from the league above to be tabled for the 22-year-old’s services.

“I can see bids coming in for Iliman,” Owain said.

“He’s obviously a brilliant player, he’s had an excellent year in the Championship and had a chance to showcase his abilities on the biggest stage of them all at the World Cup which he did – he put in a couple of good performances.

“He’s a wonderful player and I think he’s actually vital to our promotion push, so I just hope we don’t accept any offers for him as I genuinely feel that with him, we will be promoted and from there, Iliman will get his Premier League chance with us, or we could drive the price even higher if anyone tried to sign him when we are in the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Ndiaye has had a sharp rise through the footballing pyramid to become the player he is now, and from what we have seen he is fully deserving of being a Premier League player soon.

Top flight clubs start to panic in January, especially when it comes to getting those vital goals to keep them up, and whilst there is no runaway top scorer so far this season in the second tier, Ndiaye has definitely been the overall most creative player in the league.

It’s not just Premier League interest that the Blades have to be worried about though – the World Cup will have shone the spotlight on Ndiaye for clubs all over Europe, whether that be France, Italy, Germany or Spain – there will no doubt be enquiries and bids.

Sheffield United though have to hold firm if they want to keep hold of their shining attacking light and have a better chance of securing promotion back to the top flight of English football.