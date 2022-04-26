Sheffield United fan pundit identifies 31-year-old as team’s player of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes there are two clear candidates for the team’s player of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team have bounced back well enough from their relegation to the Championship last year.

The team are just a couple of good results away from confirming their place in the play-offs for this campaign.

But it has been the performances of Morgan Gibbs-White and Wes Foderingham that Wyse wants to highlight the most.

The goalkeeper earns the nod for United’s player of the season this time round, but the Wolves loanee still receives plenty of praise for his performances with the Blades this year.

The Sheffield United fan was particularly impressed with how Foderingham competed to earn his place in the team following the departure of Aaron Ramsdale in the summer.

“The player of the season is a tussle between Wes Foderingham and Morgan Gibbs-White,” Wyse told Football League World.

“Both have been exceptional in their own way.

“Gibbs-White is vital to all of our attacking play, is one of the most talented players I have ever seen in a United shirt.

“However, I have gone with Foderingham.

“At the start of the season, he was third choice behind Aaron Ramsdale and Michael Verrips.

“After Ramsdale departed, we brought in Robin Olsen as first choice but Foderingham has comfortably seen off the challenges of the other keepers and he’s really transformed the back line, taken the gloves and now has the most clean sheets in the division.”

United are currently 6th in the table, three points clear of Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough behind do have a game in hand, but are also five points adrift of the top six.

Wins against QPR and Fulham in their final two games will secure a play-off place for the Blades.

The Verdict

Foderingham has been hugely impressive for United this season, and the reasoning for this recognition is very on-point.

There was no expectation pre-season that the 31-year old would establish himself as the starting keeper this campaign.

However, his performances have made it clear that there is no better option between the sticks in the team.

Gibbs-White has also been exceptional and the club will be hoping to retain his services for next season, such is the importance he now holds in the side due to his performances.