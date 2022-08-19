Sheffield United fan pundit gives verdict on the future of Daniel Jebbison

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Although yet to feature regularly for Sheffield United, Daniel Jebbison is an exciting player at Bramall Lane and looks to have plenty of potential.

However, with the Blades aiming for promotion this year and having some well experienced options in attacking roles, the 19-year-old doesn’t look set to break into the first team yet.

Football League World recently brought you an exclusive report that Premier League Everton were interested in making a move for the youngster this summer.

However, it’s unlikely that United will want to lose him completely from their ranks.

Nevertheless, a loan move could be seen as beneficial this season and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse what he thinks is best for the youngster’s future at this stage: “I think at the moment with the way the squad is, I think Jebbison should be kept as he’s providing cover and competition for the current forward line.

“However, if we were to bring in another striker I would allow both Jebbison and Osula to go out on loan to get some pitch time.

“However, if this was to happen I’d make sure the loans had recall clauses just incase of injuries.”

The Verdict:

It seems as though this season could be one too soon for Jebbison to break into the United first team and therefore, a loan move wouldn’t be a bad thing if it allowed him regular minutes on the pitch which he could come back to Bramall Lane with.

It would be a shock to see the Blades allow a sale to the top flight especially as this would be a move for the player that wouldn’t see him get game time anyway and it seems as though that is what he wants.

As Owain points out though, a recall clause could be crucial in any loan deal made to make sure that they’re not let without cover.

For his career right now, you feel as though a loan deal may be best as it allows the opportunity for regular minutes. However, if Heckingbottom is unable to bring new faces in and Jebbison stays put this does give him a potential opportunity to step up as a substitution this year.