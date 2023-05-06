This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have comfortably secured second in the table to ensure their return to the top flight after two seasons in the Championship.

The Blades will join Burnley and the play-off winners in the Premier League next season with the goal of establishing the club back in the big time.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that Heckingbottom is the man to lead the club into the new campaign.

The 45-year-old has overseen a positive 18 months or so in charge, initially leading the team into the play-offs last season before securing a top two spot in 2023.

While this Blades supporter acknowledges that staying up with be an extremely difficult challenge for the club, he has the faith that Heckingbottom is the best person for the job.

“What Hecky’s done is great,” Wyse told Football League World.

“He’s got the team playing successful football, and they’re working extremely hard to win games of football.

“Hecky has repeatedly found ways to win, even when you’d say we’ve not been at our very best.

“Staying up in the Premier League is obviously going to be a really tough test.

“With a few signings to strengthen the squad, and keeping the belief and hard work running through it, I think we can have a successful season next year.”

Sheffield United end their campaign on Monday with a visit to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

Is Paul Heckingbottom the right man to lead Sheffield United into the Premier League?

Heckingbottom’s experience of the Premier League is limited to a brief stint in charge of the Blades when they were last in the division.

The team were all but relegated by the time he took over and it was not a full reflection of his abilities as a manager.

But the strength of the league has only improved in the two years since, and staying up will be a real challenge.

It will be a proper test of his credentials, and he may never get a better chance to prove that he is ready to compete against the very best.